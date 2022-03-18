Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On March 16, at Casa Leone, St Julians, FRANCIS, widower of Maria Dolores née Zarb, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Suzanne and her husband George Farrugia, his son Winston and his wife Tanya, his grandchildren Malcolm and his wife Nevise, Shaun and his wife Sachina, Karl and his partner Chantelle, Matthew and his partner Ramon, his only great-granddaughter Maxine, his brother Guido and sister Yvonne, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 19, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco in Ukraine, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, LILIAN née Vella, aged 81, widow of Francis, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters May, Yvonne, Marjorie, Carmen, Ines, her brother Edward and her sisters-in-law Maria, widow of Victor, Lucienne, widow of Godfrey, Cecilia and Margaret, her nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Friday, March 18, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Jesuit Refugee Service will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at the ITU, Mater Dei Hospital, for their utmost professional and compassionate care.

GALEA VINCENTI. On March 17, SERGIO, aged 56, son of Alfred and Santina, passed away suddenly. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Franco, his sisters Antonella and Daniela, his nephews and nieces, their partners and spouses, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 8.30am tomorrow, Saturday, March 19 at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church San Ġwann. No flowers by request but donations to the Ursuline Sisters Sliema would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRUPPETTA. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, widower of Agnes née Musù, aged 76, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Louise Soler, her children and grandchildren, his brothers Arthur and Beatrice, Maurice and Mary Rose, his in-laws Joe and Elizabeth Musù, Tessie Musù, Sandro and Corinne Musù, his nephews and nieces Denise, Julianne, Greta, Clarissa, Christopher, Stephen, Peter and their respective families, other relatives, friends and employees. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, March 18, at 1.30pm, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PENDLEBERY. On March 16, EMMA née Tagliaferro, aged 87, of Paola, residing in Marsascala, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Mourning her deeply are her husband John, her children Ian and Ruth, Andrew and Tina, Michael and Anastasia, Tanya and Mark, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters Miriam and George Cassar, Evelyn and Joseph Caruana, her brother Edward and Anita, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 19, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, at 10am. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GATT – Major HENRY LOUIS GATT. On the first anniversary of his death, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his son Anthony and his grandchildren and their families Nicola and Paul, Katryna and Tolga, Francesca and Pier Luigi, Michael and Anastasia, Nicholas and Diane, Justin, Sophie, Elisa, Matt and Ben. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, at 6.45pm, at the Millenium chapel, Paceville.

MARICH – LENA. Cherished and unfading memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the 28th anniversary of her death.

Every day in some small way

Memories of you come our way

Though absent you are very near

Still missed, still loved and ever dear

Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Doreen, Caroline and Louise, her sons-in-law and grandchildren.

MEILAK – Dr JOSEPH MEILAK, 18.03.1980. Time will never dim the precious and beautiful memories of our beloved Joe, a wonderful and most loving husband, father and grandfather. Forever loved and revered. Cettina, Stefan, Lucienne, Erika and grandchildren.

PULIS. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a beloved father and grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest. Yvonne, Josette, grandchildren and families.

ULLO. Tender and loving memories of my dearest sister MARY who departed so suddenly 11 years ago today. Still deeply and sadly missed by Josephine.

