Obituary

HOLLAND. On March 17, JOHN, aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Margaret, his grandchildren Annabel, and David and his wife Julia. He also leaves to mourn his loss his son-in-law Simon Zammit and his wife Stephanie and his sister-in-law Rose Holland, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. To celebrate John’s life, Mass will be said on Monday, March 20, at 9.30am at Stella Maris church, Sliema. No flowers by request, but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco will be greatly appreciated. The family wish to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the second anniversary of the passing to eternal life of ALBERT SCHEMBRI WISMAYER, tomorrow’s 11am Mass and the 6.30pm Mass said on Monday, March 20 at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GATT – Major HENRY LOUIS GATT. On the second anniversary of his death, lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his son Anthony, his grandchildren Nicola and Paul, Katryna and Tolga, Francesca and Pierluigi, Michael and Anastasia, Nicholas and Diane and great-grandchildren Justin, Sophie, Elisa, Matt and Ben.

MARICH – LENA. Remembering our dearest mother on the 29th anniversary of her death. Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever. So sadly missed by her daughters Doreen, Caroline and Louise, her sons-in-law and grandchildren.

MEILAK – Dr JOSEPH MEILAK, 18.3.1980. Time will never dim the precious and beautiful memories of our beloved Joe, a wonderful and most loving husband, father and grandfather. Forever loved and revered. Cettina, Stefan, Lucienne, Erika and grandchildren.

PULIS. In ever loving memory of our dearest JOSEPH, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in the hearts and prayers of his daughters Yvonne and Josette, his grandchildren Michael, Mark and Daniela and their families. To live on in the hearts of those we love is not to die. Dear Lord, grant him eternal life.