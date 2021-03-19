In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ADRIAN, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Anna, his children Alan and Nicola, Alexia and Aldo, Alison and Saviour, grandchildren and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – ADRIAN. Treasured memories of our beloved brother on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, nephews and niece. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BAJADA – MARIA DOLORES (Dolly). In loving memory of a dear aunt, today the seventh anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia and family.

BONNICI – GAYLE. Cherished memories of a loving daughter and sister on the 18th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her parents, Tessa and Martin, and her sisters Lisa, Sarah, Janis and Faye, in-laws, relatives and friends.

CAMILLERI – EDWIDGE 19.3.2002. Beloved sister forever lovingly remembered. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

CARUANA-DINGLI – JOSEPH. Joe passed away peacefully, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, with his granddaughter, Angela, by his side. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 60 years, Frances née Burtney, his children, grandchildren, niece and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his sister Mary and Albert, his mother Desideria, his father Carmel and his stepfather Gerry. As an 18-year-old lad, Joe left post-war Malta for Canada in search of a better life. He rolled up his sleeves immediately and worked at, among other places, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian National Railway and Bell Canada. He loved his adopted country and the gardening opportunities it afforded him. He was a proud Canadian but he was also very fond of Saudi Arabia where he spent several years working. His adventurous and inquisitive spirit kept him traveling a lot during his 83 years. After retirement, he spent a lot of time in Malta socialising with his many friends and relatives. He particularly loved swimming in the ocean and would drop everything quickly when it was time to go fishing. The pictures which were displayed at the funeral home may be viewed at www.caruana.ca

DIMECH – JOSEPHINE. Treasured memories of our dear grandmother on the 58th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her grandsons John and Francis Zammit Dimech, Anthony Zarb Dimech and his wife Petronela and their daughter.

DISTEFANO – HENRY. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved father on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughters, Nadya, Corinne and Michele together with their respective families.

INSARDA – FABIO. Cherished memories of my most beloved husband, today being the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in my heart and prayers. Marie.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of CHARLES, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered by his wife Ruth, his sons Peter, Ian, Rupert and Marc, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTONIO. In loving memory of our dear father on the 32nd anniversary of his death. His children Sandra, Mark, Marian, John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

