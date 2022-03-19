Obituaries

NAUDI AZZOPARDI. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMEN, widow of Chev. Paul Naudi, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her sister Sina Marsh, her sister-in-law Aida Azzopardi, her stepsons and her stepdaughter, her numerous and beloved nephews and nieces, her many friends, as well as all the members of the Atturi Theatre Group, of which she was co-founder. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Balzan parish church on Monday, March 21, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PRIVITERA. On March 17, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, VIOLET, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Eddy and his partner Joyce, her brothers in Australia Victor and his wife Dorothy and Joe, in Malta, Violet, widow of her brother John, her sister-in-law Mary Privitera née Brightwell, nephews and nieces Denise, Claire, Herma, Simone, Austin, Mark, Maryrose, Edwin, Vivian, Louise, Wilfred in Malta and in Australia David, Darren, Gordon, Andrew, Ann, Nadine and Bryan together with their respective wives, husbands and partners, great-nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, March 21, at the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, March 20, being the first anniversary of the passing to eternal life of ALBERT SCHEMBRI WISMAYER, the 12.15pm Mass at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for his repose. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ADRIAN, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Anna, his children Alan and Nicola, Alexia and Aldo, Alison and Saviour, grandchildren and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – ADRIAN. Treasured memories of our beloved brother on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, nephews and niece. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI – GAYLE. Cherished memories of a loving daughter and sister on the 19th anniversary of her death. Reunited with her father, Martin, and lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her mother, Tessa, and her sisters Lisa, Sarah, Janis and Faye, in-laws, relatives and friends.

CAMILLERI – EDWIDGE. Beloved sister, lovingly remembered, especially on her anniversary. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

DIMECH – JOSEPHINE. Treasured memories of our dear grandmother on the 59th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her grandsons John and Francis Zammit Dimech, Anthony Zarb Dimech and his wife Petronela and their daughter.

DISTEFANO – HENRY. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved father on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughters, Nadya, Corinne and Michele together with their respective families.

INSARDÀ – FABIO. Treasured memories of my most beloved husband, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. Marie.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of CHARLES, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered by his wife Ruth, his sons Peter, Ian, Rupert and Marc, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTONIO. In loving memory of our dear father on the 33rd anniversary of his death. His children Sandra, Mark, Marian, John and their respective families. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

ZAHRA FENECH. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearest niece and cousin, LISA MARIA, today the eighth anniversary of her going to meet our Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers – Winston, Doris, Winston J, Trevor and their families.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our parents – ANTHONY and LYDIA. Forever in our hearts with much love and gratitude. Rest in peace, dearest mum and dad. Monica, Carmelina, Beppe and families.

