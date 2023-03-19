Birth

BENCINI. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Pier Luca and Louisa née Dingli, God’s precious gift of a first-born son, Timothy. Thanks be to God and Our Lady.

Obituaries

CALLUS. On Friday, March 17, MADDALENA of Balzan, aged 101, passed away peacefully at St Vincent de Paul Residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews and nieces in Malta and Canada, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Monday, March 20, at 7.45am, for Our Lady of the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

COST CHRETIEN. On March 6, FAY, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joe, her daughters Hilary and Janet, her son-in-law Colin Menendez, her grandchildren Fergus and Isabella, her sister Hilary, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral at St Cyr’s Church, Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, UK, on March 30. Donations to Douglas Bader Foundation. She will be missed.

ELLUL. On March 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, GEORGE, widower of Antoinette, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Nathalie and Renald, Frederick and Lara, his grandsons Gianluca, Michael and Edward, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 21, at 3.30pm, at Żabbar parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the dedicated staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta and MIU1, Mater Dei Hospital.

GATT. On March 17, MARY ROSE, of Ħamrun, aged 90, passed away peacefully at home comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Charles and his wife Ethel, her sisters-in-law Therese, widow of her brother Anthony, Carmelina, widow of her brother John, and her nieces and nephews Lucienne and her husband Franz Wirth, Marise and her husband Mark Gauci, Chris Gatt and his wife Rose, Kevin Gatt and his wife Suzanne, Stephanie and her husband David Xuereb, Rachel and her husband John Camilleri Brennan, her grand-nieces and grand-nephews and their spouses and her great-grand-nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, at 10am, at St Cajetan’s parish church, Ħamrun, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

HOLLAND. On March 17, JOHN, aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his wife Margaret, his grandchildren Annabel, and David and his wife Julia. He also leaves to mourn his loss his son-in-law Simon Zammit and his wife Stephanie and his sister-in-law Rose Holland, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. To celebrate John’s life, Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, March 20, at 9.30am at Stella Maris church, Sliema. No flowers by request, but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco will be greatly appreciated. The family wish to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the second anniversary of the passing to eternal life of ALBERT SCHEMBRI WISMAYER, today’s 12.15pm and tomorrow’s 6.30pm Masses at St Julians parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ADRIAN, today being the ninth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by his wife Anna, his children Alan and Nicola, Alexia and Aldo, Alison and Saviour, his grandchildren and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ATTARD – ADRIAN. Treasured memories of our beloved brother on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, nephews and niece. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – EDWIDGE, 19.3.2002. Beloved sister, forever lovingly remembered. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

DIMECH – JOSEPHINE. Treasured memories of our dear grandmother on the 60th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her grandsons John and Francis Zammit Dimech, Anthony Zarb Dimech and his wife Petronela and their daughter.

DINGLI. In loving memory of Dr FRANCIS DINGLI, MD, March 22, being the 41st anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DISTEFANO – HENRY. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved father on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughters, Nadya, Corinne and Michele, together with their respective families.

GERADA. Cherished memories of our only beloved daughter KAREN, who went to her heavenly home on March 23, 2004, at the tender age of 16. Mass will be said on Thursday, March 23, at 8.30am, at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara. So deeply missed by mum and dad.

INSARDÀ. In loving memory of FABIO, today being the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Gone from this world but never from my heart. So deeply missed Marie and family.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of CHARLES, today the 14th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered by his wife Ruth, his sons Peter, Ian, Rupert and Marc, in-laws and grandchildren. Merciful Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – ANTONIO. In loving memory of our dear father on the 34th anniversary of his death. His children Sandra, Mark, Marian, John and their respective families. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

ULLO. Lovingly remembering my dear sister MARY who departed so suddenly on March 18, 12 years ago. Still deeply missed by Josephine.

ZAHRA FENECH. In loving memory of our niece LISA MARIA and her mother CARMEN on the anniversary of their going to meet the risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers Winston, Winston J, Trevor and their families.

In Memoriam FRANCIS and THERESA ATTARD, Francis Attard, 1924-1988, Theresa Attard, 1926-2001 You may be gone, 35 years and 22 years respectively, But you are not forgotten. Your values are still treasured. In loving memory of our parents, Francis and Theresa Attard. Joseph, Marvic, George, Rose and David, spouses and grandchildren Gert, Petra, Francesca and Gaby.

In loving memory of our dear parents DORIS and PAUL BRIFFA who passed to eternal life on March 21 and March 20, 2010 and 2018 respectively, celebrating their 13th and fifth anniversary. Forever in our hearts, their children Diane and her husband John Caruana, Norman and his wife Susan and Claire and her husband Charles Zahra. Always loved and never forgotten by their grandchildren Abigail, Nathan and his wife Graziella Caruana, Paul and Michela Zahra and their great-grandchildren Clara and Zack Caruana. Not a day goes by that we don’t think of you. If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, we’ll walk our way to heaven and bring you back again. Masses for their repose will be said tomorrow at 8am and on March 21 at 6.30pm at Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia. Lord, grant them eternal rest

In loving memory of JOE FARRUGIA CASSANO of Vittoriosa a very dear husband, father and grandfather,seven years from his demise. Irma, Nadine and Karl, Alastair, Jan and Laura Grief is the price we pay for love

In Memoriam WILFRED GATT Thank you daddy, nannu, nannu Buz and your beloved Thérèse, for showing us the way to be hopeful, caring, and positive. Attributes so essential in these trying times. Your joie de vivre was captivating. We miss you both Kindly remember them in your prayers, today, being our father’s 24th anniversary of his passing to eternal life Vivian, Stephen, Lawrence, Elena, Joanna and all our family members.

JOHN MIZZI (ex-Director of Mizzi Organisation) 19.3.1994 In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 29th anniversary of his demise. Remembered always and greatly missed by his sons Brian, Ian and his wife Jackie, Chris and their children. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema.

In Memoriam LOUIS SCHRANZ on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Death changes everything, time changes nothing. We still miss the sound of your voice, the wisdom in your advice, the stories of your life and just being in your presence. So no, time changes nothing, we miss you as much today as we did the day you left Dearly remembered and missed by his wife Simone, daughter Celine and her boyfriend Paul, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 6.30pm on March 24 and March 25 at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, Tal-Ibraġ Road, Tal-Ibraġ. Family and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest

ANGELA SCICLUNA In loving memory of a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Remembered with love by her children Fr John Scicluna, SJ, daughter-in-law Marlene Scicluna, widow of her son Carmelino, Joe and his wife Jennifer, May and her husband Eddie Balzan, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.