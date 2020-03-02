Obituaries

SPITERI. On March 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE née Scicluna, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her loving husband Lewis, her children Randolph and Kerstin, her sister Jane, her brothers Francis and Charlie, their respective spouses and their families, her brother-in-law Lino and his wife Anna Dora.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, on Wednesday, March 4, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

TONER. On. February 14, SR. EDWARD, died peacefully at St Joseph’s Convent, Old Swan, Liverpool, England, where a Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, at 11am. Her life will be celebrated in Malta at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, on Friday, March 6, at 6.30pm. Sr Edward affectionately referred to her ex pupils as “my girls” and the attendance of ex St Joseph “girls” would be a fitting tribute to the high esteem in which she is held. “Sr Edward, God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts”. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI. Loving memory of our dear parents MARIA and PAUL on the anniversary of their demise, respectively. Never forgotten by their children and grandchildren.

