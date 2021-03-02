Obituaries

BRIFFA. On March 1, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, MARLENE, residing in Gżira, aged 73, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss, her brothers and sisters, John (Australia), Elsie, Charlie, Dorothy (UK) and Eddie (Canada), their spouses and her nieces and nephews, their families, her aunt Tereza, cousins, other relatives and friends, with special mention to the Gżira community, Dar Tal-Kleru, Augustinian Sisters and the various voluntary organi-sations she was active in. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence, today, Tuesday, March 2, at 1.30pm, for Gżira parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be concelebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by family request but donations to Puttinu Cares, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On February 28, ADRIAN, aged 53, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Claudine, his brother Mario and his wife Josephine, his sister Christine, his father and mother-in-law Charles and Maryanne Farrugia, his brother-in-law Robert and his wife Louiseann Farrugia, his sister-in-law Suzanne and her husband Tony Muscat, their families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3, at 8am, for St Publius church, Floriana where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family is unable to receive visitors.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DARMENIA GRECH – MARY. Fond memories of a dear aunt, on the 18th anniversary of her death. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

MICALLEF – MAURICE. Trea-sured and unfading memories of a much loved father and grandfather, February 28, being the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Janice, Hugh, Jackie, Kenneth and their families.

