OBITUARY

SCHEMBRI. On February 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT, of St Julian’s, aged 98, widower of Adelina, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved sons Edwin and his wife Mary, Jeffrey and his wife Irene, Fr Denis, parish priest of Manikata, his daughters Glorianne and her husband Alex Flores and Yvonne, his grandchildren Denise, Maronia, Brian, Keith, Nadine, Anne Marie, Carl, Christopher, and his great-grandchildren Thomas, Camille, Krista, Amelie, Emma and James. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, March 3, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

DARMENIA GRECH – MARY. Fond memories of a dear aunt, on the 19th anniversary of her death. Ivan, Claude, Nicolette and families.

PARLATO TRIGONA – JOE. Unfading memories of a much loved husband, father and grandfather, on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. His wife Anna, daughter Greta and husband Peter and all the grandchildren. Dear Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA ZARB – EDDIE. Treasured unforgettable memories of my beloved devoted father who lost his life in a traffic accident in Floriana, 46 years ago. Deeply loved and missed by his only daughter Anna. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.