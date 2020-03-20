Obituary

D’ANASTASI. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY née Abela, of Sliema, aged 93, wife of the late Carmelo, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her children Julie, Pauline, Thomas, their respective spouses, her grandchildren Owen, Claire, Melvin and

Daniel, great-grandchildren Neil, Justyne, Jeanelle, extended family and friends.

Interment in the family grave took place on Tuesday, March 17, at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear father, tomorrow being the 55th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten, always remembered with love and affection by his daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani and his son Tony and his wife Maria, and their respective families, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CASSAR – EDWARD. Treasured memories of Marsovin Ltd director on the first anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Always in our thoughts

and prayers. Directors and shareholders.

DIACONO – FRANCESCO SAVERIO (Maestro Franky). In ever loving memory of a dear father and nannu on the 20th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Stella and George, and his grandchildren Maria, Manos and Franky

and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

ENGERER – GRACE, née Felice. Remembering a very dear mother and nanna today the 23rd anniversary of her demise. David and Joan, and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

SCHEMBRI. Fondly remem-bering the first anniversary of the demise of our dear brother Fr GUIDO JOSEPH SCHEMBRI, OP to meet the Risen Lord. Our thoughts and prayers are more than ever with him. Families Schembri, Coppini, Cauchi and D’Andria. A prayer for the repose of his soul is solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

