Obituaries

BUGEJA. On March 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, widower of Annie, of Balzan, aged 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Mario and his wife Lorna, Pierre and his wife Claire, Paul and his wife Stephanie, Anton and his partner Joanna, grandchildren Michael, Jeanine, Ann, Manuela, Giulia, Paula, Kay, Kyle and Kane, great grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, March 22, at 8.30am, for Floriana parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On March 18, at home, Major HENRY LOUIS Gatt, RMA, aged 98, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his son Anthony, his grandchildren Nicola and Paul, Katryna and Tolga, Francesca and Pierluigi, Michael and Anastasia, Nicholas and Diane, his great-grandchildren Justin, Sophie, Elisa and Matthew, his sisters Lena Brook and Margaret Manduca, his nephews and nieces and his devoted carer May. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, March 22, at 9am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but dona-tions to the Millennium Chapel will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear father, tomorrow the 56th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten, always remembered with love and affection by his daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani and his daughter-in-law Maria, and their respective families, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Tomorrow’s 8.30am and 6pm Masses at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG – VICTOR. On the 24th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DIACONO – FRANCESCO SAVERIO (Maestro Franky). In ever loving memory of a dear father and nannu on the 21st anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Stella and George, and his grandchildren Maria, Manos and Franky and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

ROSSI – ANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed, so dearly loved. Albert and Stephanie, Ernest and Doreen, Margaret and Louis, Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

