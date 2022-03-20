Obituaries

AQUILINA. On March 17, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDITH née Mifsud Grech, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephew Mario, her sister Eileen, her sister-in-law Inez, her nieces Rose, Marion and Maria, nephews Anthony, Alfio, Silvio and Tony, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, March 21, at St Francis parish church, Qawra, at 1.30pm. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Special thanks to all the staff at Ward 9 at Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On March 17, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, PAUL, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lilian, his children Mark and Lucienne, their spouses Marise and Oliver, his grandchildren Gabriella and Aleks, Elena, Matthew, Kristina and Kenneth, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, March 21, at the Collegiate Basilica of St Helen, Birkirkara, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Christ the King Ward 4 for their professional and compassionate care.

GRIXTI. On March 18, SAVIOUR, known as Sonny, of Marsa, residing at Attard, ex-accountant general and Customs official, aged 82, husband of the late Celestina, passed away peacefully at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Yvette, Kenneth and his wife Cynthia, his grandchildren Julian and his wife Evelien, Francesca and her partner Sam, Peter and his partner Julia, Louis and Nicole, his great-grandchildren Parsa and Ezra, his brothers and sister, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Catherine’s Home, Attard, tomorrow, Monday, March 21, at 2pm for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

NAUDI AZZOPARDI. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMEN, widow of Chev. Paul Naudi, aged 88, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Sina Marsh, her sister-in-law Aida Azzopardi, her stepsons and her stepdaughter, her numerous and beloved nephews and nieces, her many friends, as well as all the members of the Atturi Theatre Group of which she was co-founder. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Balzan parish church tomorrow, Monday, March 21, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PRIVITERA. On March 17, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, VIOLET, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her brother Eddy and his partner Joyce, her brothers in Australia Victor and his wife Dorothy and Joe, in Malta, Violet, widow of her brother John, her sister-in-law Mary Privitera née Brightwell, nephews and nieces Denise, Claire, Herma, Simone, Austin, Mark, Maryrose, Edwin, Vivian, Louise, Wilfred in Malta and in Australia David, Darren, Gordon, Andrew, Ann, Nadine and Bryan together with their respective wives, husbands and partners, great-nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Monday, March 21, at the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today, March 20th, being the first anniversary of the passing to eternal life of ALBERT SCHEMBRI WISMAYER, the 12.15pm Mass at St Julian’s parish church will be offered for his repose. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear father, tomorrow the 57th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten, always remembered with love and affection by his daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani and his daughter-in-law Maria, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Tomorrow’s 8.30am and 6pm Mass at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BORG – VICTOR. On the 25th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DIACONO – FRANCESCO SAVERIO (Maestro Franky). In ever loving memory of a dear father and nannu on the 22nd anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Stella and George, and his grandchildren Maria, Manos and Franky and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

DINGLI. In loving memory of Dr FRANCIS DINGLI, M.D., March 22 being the 40th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ENGERER – GRACE née Felice. Treasured and loving memories of a dear and devoted mother and nanna on the 25th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her son David and his wife Joan and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GERADA. Cherished memories of our only beloved daughter KAREN, who went to her heavenly home on March 23, 2004, at the tender age of 16. Mass will be said on Wednesday, March 23, at 6.30am, at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara. So deeply missed by mum and dad.

PELLEGRINI PETIT – GEORGE. In loving memory on the anniversary of his demise. His family.

ROSSI – ANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother, on the sixth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed, so dearly loved. Albert and Stephanie, Ernest and Doreen, Margaret and Louis, Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, email night@timesofmalta.com.