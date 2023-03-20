Obituary

SCICLUNA. On March 17, EMANUEL (Emy) passed away peacefully to join his beloved wife, Anna. He leaves to mourn his son Ivan, his sister Antoinette and her husband Charles, his in-laws Juliette, Laura, Mario and his wife Catherine, nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, March 22 for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR. In loving and unfading memory of EDWARD, a dearest, son, father, grandfather and brother, on the third anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Rest in peace dear De, we all miss you so.

DIACONO – FRANCESCO SAVERIO (Maestro Franky). In ever loving memory of a dear father and nannu on the 23rd anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Stella and George and his grandchildren Maria, Manos and Franky and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. In loving memory of MONICA on her second anniversary in God’s loving arms since March 20, 2021. Fondly remembered and treasured by her husband John F., her daughters Ingrid and her husband Francis, Audrey and her partner Henry and her grandchildren Emma, Adam and Luisa. May she rest in peace.

ROSSI – ANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed, so dearly loved. Albert and Stephanie, Ernest and Doreen, Margaret, Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

