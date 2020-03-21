Requiem Mass

Today, Saturday, March 21, being the trigesima die of our dearest mother MARIA

SULLIVAN. Please remember her in your prayers. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of ELVIRA, widow of Philip, today the 43rd anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Fondly loved and deeply missed. Her children.

CARUANA COLOMBO – Judge JOSEPH CARUANA COLOMBO. In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on March 21, 1986. Victor and Liana.

COLEIRO. In ever loving memory of my dear mother MARTHA, née Vincenti, on the 63rd anniversary of her death. Remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – TONY. In loving memory of our dear father, today being the anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his children Anthony, MaryAnne, Christian, Francesca and Nikki.

FARRUGIA – TONY. In loving memory of our dearest nannu, today the anniversary of this death. Greatly missed by his grandchildren Philip, David, Martina, Julian, Matthew, Alexia, Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander.

LAFERLA – ALBERTO, Perit. Died in World War II at St Agata Internment Camp, Rabat, on 21.03.1942. Fondly remembered by his son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering a dear wife and mother on her birthday. Hector, Karl and Nadine and their children.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering our dear daughter on her birthday. Mama.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering our dear sister on her birthday. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

SANT – MATTHEW JOSEPH. Remembering with love and gratitude a dear father and grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his demise. May he rest in the peace of the Lord. His children Ann, Rose, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie and their respective families.

