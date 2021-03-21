Obituaries

AQUILINA. On March 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 83, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Lourdes, his children Michelle and her partner Frank, Charles and his partner Claudienne, and Diana and her husband Allister, his grandchildren Liam and Zane, his sister, their families, relatives and friends. No flowers by request but donations to St Theresa Home, Żurrieq, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret to advise that they are unable to receive visitors at home.

BUGEJA. On March 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, widower of Annie, of Balzan, aged 88, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Mario and his wife Lorna, Pierre and his wife Claire, Paul and his wife Stephanie, Anton and his partner Joanna, grandchildren Michael, Jeanine, Ann, Manuela, Giulia, Paula, Kay, Kyle and Kane, great-grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 22, at 8.30am, for Floriana archparish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On March 18, at home, Major HENRY LOUIS Gatt, RMA, aged 98, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his son Anthony, his grandchildren Nicola and Paul, Katryna and Tolga, Francesca and Pierluigi, Michael and Anastasia, Nicholas and Diane, his great-grandchildren Justin, Sophie, Elisa and Matthew, his sisters Lena Brook and Margaret Manduca, his nephews and nieces and his devoted carer May.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, March 22, at 9am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Millennium Chapel will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT ALESSI. On March 20, TONY, of Birkirkara, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by his wife Carmen, his daughters Sandra and her partner Mario, Rachel, his grandchildren Justine and Neil, his brother, brothers- and sisters-in-law, their respective spouses, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 22, at 10am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. On March 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, DR ALBERT, MD, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his wife Joan née Sant Portanier, his treasured daughter Sarah and her husband Joseph Bowman, his beloved grandsons Luke and Nicholas, his brother Roy and his wife Mercedes and his sister Mary Rose, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A private funeral was held yesterday.

In Memoriam

BORG. In ever loving and unfading memory of ELVIRA, widow of Philip Borg, today the 44th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayer. Her children.

CARUANA COLOMBO – Judge JOSEPH CARUANA COLOMBO. In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on March 21, 1986. Victor and Liana.

CILIA – ANTHONY and SALVINA. On the anniversary of their deaths which took place on March 28, 1986 and March 16, 1993 respectively. Fondly remembered by their sons Joe, Louis, Ronald, Vince and their families. Rest in peace.

COLEIRO. In ever loving memory of my dear mother MARTHA, née Vincenti, on the 64th anniversary of her death. Remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DINGLI. In loving memory of Dr FRANCIS DINGLI MD, March 22 being the 39th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ENGERER – GRACE née Felice, treasured and unfading memories of a beloved mother and nanna especially on the 24th anniversary of her demise, sadly missed by her son David and his wife Joan and grandsons Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GATT − Ann. Loving and cherished memories of our dearly beloved mother, granny and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten by all her children, grandchildren, and their families and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GERADA. Cherished memories of beloved only daughter, KAREN, who went to her heavenly home on March 23, 2004 at the tender age of 16. Words can’t express how deeply missed dear Karen is. Till we meet again, Mum and Dad.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering a dear wife and mother on her birthday. Hector, Karl and Nadine and their children.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering our dear daughter on her birthday. Mama.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering our dear sister on her birthday. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

SANT – MATTHEW JOSEPH. Treasured memories of our dear father. Remembered with love and gratitude on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and his beloved grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

