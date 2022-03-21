Obituaries

CUTAJAR. On March 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH PATRICK XAVIER, ex-director of Cutajar Works, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Elizabeth and her husband David, Anna, Mark and his wife Victoria, and Ivan. His brothers and sisters, Noel, Charles and his wife Gladys, Alice, Antoinette, Irene, Roland and his wife Maryrose, Amante, husband of the late Mary, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22, at St Francis church, Ħamrun, at 8.30am, followed by the interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FERRY. On March 15, ROSEMARY, of Sliema, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Bernard and Daniela, her grandchildren, her siblings and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Monday, March 21, at St Dominic’s church, Rabat, at 1pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GIALANZE. On March 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODFREY, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Miriam Farrugia, his sister-in-law Maria, his nephews and nieces Christian, Nicola, Erika, Roberta, Michelle and Karl, his grand-nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held today, Monday, March 21, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIXTI. On March 18, SAVIOUR, known as Sonny, of Marsa, residing in Attard, ex-accountant general, and Customs official, aged 82, husband of the late Celestina, passed away peacefully at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Yvette, Kenneth and his wife Cynthia, his grandchildren Julian and his wife Evelien, Francesca and her partner Sam, Peter and his partner Julia, Louis and Nicole, his great-grandchildren Parsa and Ezra, his brothers and sister, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Catherine’s Home, Attard, today, Monday, March 21, at 2pm for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Ceme­tery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On March 18, at his residence in Gżira, GEORGE, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Raymonde, his daughter Rachelle and grandson Perrie, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22, at 9am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA COLOMBO – Judge JOSEPH CARUANA COLOMBO. In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on March 21, 1986. Victor and Liana.

CASSAR – GEORGE. In loving memory of Notary GEORGE CASSAR, deeply missed by his son Pierre, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends, today being the 12th anniversary of his going to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

COLEIRO. In ever loving memory of my dear mother MARTHA, née Vincenti, on the 65th anniversary of her death. Remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – ANN. Loving and cherished memories of our dearly beloved mother, granny and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten by all her children, grandchildren and their families and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

LAFERLA – ALBERTO, Perit, Il-Warrior, died in WWII at St Agatha Internment Camp, Rabat, on 21.3.1942. Fondly remembered by his son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering a dear wife and mother on her birthday. Hector, Karl and Nadine and their children.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering our dear daughter on her birthday. Mama.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering our dear sister on her birthday. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

SANT – MATTHEW JOSEPH. Remembering our dear father with love and gratitude on the 34th anniversary of his demise. May he rests in the embrace of the Lord. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and her beloved grandchildren.

