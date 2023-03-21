Obituary

CAMILLERI. On Sunday, March 19, PIO, aged 97, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, Laura, his daughters, Marisa, Anna and Joan, his sons-in-law, Stanley Vassallo, John Hargreaves and Michael Portelli, his grandchildren, Andrew, Rebecca and Joseph, his great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. The funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22, at St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LANFRANCO. On March 19, IRMA née D’Ugo, aged 79, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her husband Robert, her children Odette and Roger, and their spouses, her grandsons Mike and Jake, and their spouses, her granddaughters Keira and Bianca, her great-granddaughter Milena, her siblings Dixie, Hector, Dennis, Geoffrey, Gilbert, Clifford, Thonia, Miriam and Hugh, her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22, at 9am, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA. On March 17, EMANUEL (Emy) passed away peacefully to join his beloved wife, Anna. He leaves to mourn his son Ivan, his sister Antoinette and her husband Charles, his in-laws Juliette, Laura, Mario and his wife Catherine, nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, March 22, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – ELVIRA. In ever loving and unfading memories of Elvira, today the 46th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children.

BORG – PAUL. Treasured memories of a dear father on the 58th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, remembered with love and affection by his daughter Jane Testaferrata Moroni Viani and his daughter-in-law Maria, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Today’s 8.30am and 6pm Masses at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, will be offered for the repose of his soul. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CARUANA COLOMBO – Judge JOSEPH CARUANA COLOMBO. In treasured memory of our beloved father who died on March 21, 1986. Victor and Liana.

CASSAR. In loving memory of notary GEORGE CASSAR, deeply missed by his son Pierre and his wife Maria Grazia, his grandchildren, relatives and friends, today being the 13th anniversary of his going to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

COLEIRO. In ever loving memory of my dear mother MARTHA, née Vincenti, on the 66th anniversary of her death. Remembered with love by Maria and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – TONY. In loving memory of our dear father, today the anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered and missed by his children Anthony, MaryAnne, Christian, Francesca and Nikki.

FARRUGIA – TONY. In loving memory of our dearest nannu, today the anniversary of this death. Greatly missed by his grandchildren Philip, David, Martina, Julian, Matthew, Alexia, Sarah, Allan, Andrea and Alexander.

GATT – ANN. Loving and cherished memories of our dearly beloved mother, granny and great-grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten by all her children, grandchildren, and their families and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

LAFERLA – ALBERTO, Perit, Il-Warrior, died in World War II at St Agatha Internment Camp, Rabat, on 21.3.1942. Fondly remembered by his son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering a dear wife and mother on her birthday. Hector, Karl and Nadine and their children.

NAUDI – MARIKA, née Hili. Remembering our dear sister on her birthday. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

SANT – MATTHEW JOSEPH. Remembering our dear father with love and gratitude on the 35th anniversary of his demise. May he rest in the embrace of the Lord. Ann, Godfrey, Edward, Tony, Joan, Marie, in-laws and his beloved grandchildren