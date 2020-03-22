Obituaries

AGIUS FERNANDEZ. On March 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, REGINALD, widower of Lilian, née Fenech, aged 97, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Gaston, Suzanne, Adriana and Bertha and their respective spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Interment took place yesterday, Saturday, March 21. A Mass to celebrate his life will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’ANASTASI. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, née Abela, of Sliema, widow of Carmelo, aged 93, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her children Julie, Pauline, Thomas, their respective spouses, her grandchildren Owen, Claire, Melvin and Daniel, great-grandchildren Neil, Justyne, Jeanelle, extended family and friends.

Interment in the family grave took place on Tuesday, March 17, at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GRIMA. On March 20, BARTHOLOMEW, from St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, comforted by the rights of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Georgia, her children Manuel and his girlfriend Lorraine Demarco, Anna and her husband Mario, Adrian and his wife Julia, his grandchildren Stephanie, Timothy, Nathaniel, brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Tuesday, March 24, at 8am for Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay, where last rites and blessings will be said followed by interment in the family grave. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, carers and all the staff of the haematology ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, for their exceptional care, devotion and support. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’AGATA. In everlasting memory of our dearest MARCO on the 17th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughter Rebekah, his sisters Ria and her husband Frank and Didi, his nephews and niece Alex, Nicholas and Martina.

DINGLI. In loving memory of Dr FRANCIS DINGLI, MD, today being the 38th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – PETER. In ever loving memory of our dear father, today the 60th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yvonne and Wilfrid and their families.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of CONNIE. Fondly remembered by Kathleen, Moira and their families.

GERADA. Cherished memories of our beloved only daughter, KAREN, who went to her heavenly home on March 23, 2004, at the tender age of 16. So deeply missed till we meet again. Lovingly, mum and dad.

GLANVILLE – CARMELO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his daughter Carmen and husband Joe.

MAHONEY – OLGA. In everlasting memory of a dear mother, today, the 15th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MOUSU – MARK.

I held you close to my heart today,

It made me feel complete.

You may have died but you are not gone,

You will always be part of me.

His parents, his sisters, his son, nephews and nieces.

