Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On March 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, SANDRA, passed away peacefully, aged 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her dear mother Lillian, her brother Adrian and his wife Rose Mary, her niece Karen and her partner Joseph, her nephew Alain and his wife Julia, her great nephews Paul and Christopher, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 23, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Zammit Clapp Residential Home for the dedicated care and love shown to her, together with nurses, carers and doctors at Mater Dei Hospital’s Ward S5.

GALEA. On March 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA (Mona) née Sciberras, of San Ġwann, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John F, her daughters Ingrid and her husband Francis, Audrey and her partner Henry, her grandchildren Emma, Adam and Luisa, her sister Margaret and her husband Noel, Tony widower of her sister Mary Anne, her in-laws Tony and his wife Rita, Mary widow of Joe Agius, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 23, at 9.30am, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at Mater Dei Hospital, particularly those in Emergency, and Medical Wards 5 and 6 for their care and attention over the past week.

ZAMMIT. On March 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, VIOLET of Rabat, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Tony and his wife Ursula Tabone, her nephews, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 23, at 3.30pm for Santa Marija ta’ Ġesu (Ta’ Ġieżu) church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Puttinu Cares, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR. DORIS, of Sliema. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on her second anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughter Marlene, Diana, Mauro, Amanda, Tyrone and John. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

D’AGATA. In everlasting memory of our dearest MARCO on the 18th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughter Rebekah, his sisters Ria and her husband Frank, Didi, his nephews and niece Alex, Nicholas and Martina.

GLANVILLE – CARMELO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 34th anniversary of his demise. His daughter Carmen and her husband Joe.

