Obituaries

BALDACCHINO. On March 21, CATHERINE, of Gudja, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her sons John and his wife Doris, Dennis and his wife Sandra, Adrian and his wife Roberta, her beloved grandchildren James and his wife Analise, Peter, Matthew, Denise, Lara and Luca, their fiancés, her brothers and sisters, their families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Wednesday, March 23 at 2.30pm for St Mary parish church, Gudja, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Gudja cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On March 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ann Marie, his children Karl, Stefan and his wife Laragh and his grandchildren Martina, Luca and Francesca, his brother George and his wife Anne, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, March 23, at St Paul Shipwrecked church, Valletta, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. On March 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH PATRICK XAVIER, ex-director of Cutajar Works, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Elizabeth and her husband David, Anna, Mark and his wife Victoria, and Ivan. His brothers and sisters, Noel, Charles and his wife Gladys, Alice, Antoinette, Irene, Roland and his wife Maryrose, Amante, husband of the late Mary, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place today, Tuesday, March 22, at St Francis church, Ħamrun, at 8.30am, followed by the interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAUDI. On March 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, of Senglea and residing at Msida, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Horace and his wife Esther, Rita and her husband Andrew, his grandchildren Lara and Luke, his wife’s family and their families, the widows of his wife’s brothers, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, March 23, at 2pm, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In ever loving and unfading memories of ELVIRA on the 45th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children.

CASSAR – DORIS. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life with the Lord. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Marlene, her nieces Diana and husband Mauro, Amanda and boyfriend Tyrone and her nephew John. Lord, grant her eternal rest in peace.

D’AGATA. In everlasting memory of our dearest MARCO on the 19th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughter Rebekah, his sisters Ria and her husband Frank, Didi, his nephews and niece Alex, Nicholas and Martina. The 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be said in repose of his soul.

GLANVILLE – CARMELO. In loving memory of a dear father on the 35th anniversary of his demise. His daughter Carmen and her husband Joe.

