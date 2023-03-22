Obituaries

GATT. On March 17, at her residence, MARY ROSE, of Ħamrun, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Charles and his wife Ethel, her sisters-in-law Therese, widow of her brother Anthony, Carmelina, widow of her brother John, and her nieces and nephews Lucienne and her husband Franz Wirth, Marise and her husband Mark Gauci, Chris Gatt and his wife Rose, Kevin Gatt and his wife Suzanne, Stephanie and her husband David Xuereb, Rachel and her husband John Camilleri Brennan, her grandnieces and grandnephews and their spouses and her great-grandnephews, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, at St Cajetan’s parish church, Ħamrun, at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ROBINSON. On March 19, MARY GEYTANA MIKIELINA, née Mizzi, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Peter, her sisters Josephine, Rose and Sally, her brother Joseph and many nieces and nephews but particularly Michelle, Marisa, Reno, Jonathan, and their families. She also leaves to mourn her loss her sister-in-law Jennifer, stepdaughters Nicola, Angela and their families and other relatives, friends and members of the George Cross Island Association, British Residents’ Association and Royal British Legion. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, at Għaxaq parish church, at 3pm. No flowers by request but donations to the Community Chest Fund would be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital ITU for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

CASSAR – DORIS. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her daughter Marlene, granddaughters Diana and husband Mauro, Amanda and fiance Tyrone, and grandson John. Lord, grant her eternal rest in peace.

D’AGATA. In everlasting memory of our dearest MARCO on the 20th anniversary of his death. Never forgotten by his daughter Rebekah, his sisters Ria and her husband Frank, Didi, his nephews and niece Alex, Nicholas and Martina. The 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be said in repose of his soul.

GLANVILLE – CARMELO. In loving memory of a dear father, on the 36th anniversary of his demise. His daughter Carmen and her husband Joe.

SOLER. In loving memory of VICTOR on his first anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Romina and Jean, spouses David and Joyce, grandchildren Stephen and Vicky, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. A Mass for his repose will be celebrated this evening, at 6.30pm, at Ta’ l-Ibraġ parish church.

In loving memory of MARK MOUSU. Missing you is easy; We do it everyday; Your memory is a heartache; That never goes away. Your parents, your sisters, your son, nephews and nieces.

