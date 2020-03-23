Obituaries

BORG. On March 19, at his residence in Pembroke, PHILIP, aged 61, passed suddenly away. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Emily, née Saliba, his daughters Alison, Marie Claire and Anne Marie and her husband Tyrone Borg, his mother Lily, widow of Francis, his sister Maryanne and her husband Raci Özcan, his nieces Seren and Yeliz, other relatives and friends. The funeral took place on Saturday, March 21. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Major EDWARD CAMILLERI died peacefully in his sleep in Oxfordshire on March 9. He was born in Sliema in 1934, one of six siblings to Herbert and Bessie Camilleri. He is survived by his wife Anne, his three children Caroline, Fiona and Henry, and four grandchildren India, Tilly, Charlie and Tom.

At 17 Edward discovered polo, quickly going on to represent the renowned “Maltese Cats”, and later running the polo club. At 18, he enlisted with the RMA, as 2nd Lieutenant, he then transferred to the British Army in the 70s, spending the next 20 years in the UK, Hong Kong, Germany and Scotland, before taking early retire-ment. Alongside his military duties, his love of polo continued in the army, regularly representing his corps, the army and the services team.

After leaving the army Edward moved to North Devon with his young family, and set up the ‘Good Life’ complete with dogs, cows, chickens, sheep, and an ever changing population of horses and ponies. This also allowed him to indulge his other main passions, namely shooting, fishing and pigeon racing. As a career military officer he found his work as Town Clerk in Bude both challenging and rewarding. As the family flew the nest, Edward moved into his third career as general manager of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association in Cheltenham, revisiting one of his childhood passions. Edward was introduced to the world of pigeon racing at the tender age of seven by his tailor and was quickly hooked for a lifetime, only finally relinquishing his loft when he was unable to walk to it unassisted. In view of the times we are living, a small funeral will be held in Farringdon, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24.

GRIMA. On March 20, BARTHOLOMEW, from St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Georgia, his children Manuel and his girlfriend Lorraine Demarco, Anna and her husband Mario, Adrian and his wife Julia, his grandchildren Stephanie, Timothy, Nathaniel, brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, at 8am, for Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay, where last rites and blessings will be said followed by interment in the family grave. Donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, carers and all the staff of the haematology ward at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, for their exceptional care, devotion and support. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.



MALLIA. On March 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, SALVINU, widower of Guza née Mifsud, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anna, Joe and his partner Maria, Connie and her husband Chris Bonnici, and Philip, his grandchildren Anne Marie and her partner Lucy, Rebecca and her husband Samuel Zammit and his great-grandson Andrew, relatives and friends. Interment to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24. A Mass to celebrate his life will be announced later. Donations to Dar Nazareth, Żejtun, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest and thank you for giving us such a loving father.

TABONE. On March 22, at St Vincent de Paul residence, LEWIS, former Mid-Med Bank employee, aged 89. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Evelyn and Fr Francis Schembri, his children Eugene and his wife Michele, Lydia and her husband Anthony, Pierre and his wife Pollyanna, his grandchildren Nicole, Kristen, Andrew, Francesca, Luke, Mark, and Michele, his brothers, sisters, and their families. Interment takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, at 9am, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

YOUSIF. On March 22, EMILE ISKANDER, of Sudan, aged 95, passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Venera. He went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of the Holy Catholic Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Jamile née Roukoz of Lebanon, his son Charles and his wife Anne née Patiniott, his daughters Mary (UK), Jackline who took care of him and Grace (USA), his grandchildren Daniela and Karl, his sister-in-law Therese (UK), his nephews and nieces Rimon and Robert (UK), Moussa and Maher (Egypt), Iskander (Romania), Najwa, Nadia and George (Lebanon), their respective families and his numerous friends in Malta, Lebanon and Sudan. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. In line with the latest health directives, the interment will be held privately. Mass to celebrate his life will be held and announced later.

CALLEJA. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a dear husband and father, on the 12th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Christ. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Jacqueline, his children Theresa and her husband Roderick, Veronica, Maria and her husband Duncan, and Joseph. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – Lt. Col. GUSTAV CARUANA, MBE, ED (KOMR). Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 15 years ago. He lives forever in the hearts of his daughter Carol, son-in-law David and grandchildren Rachel, Zach and Anthea. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – Dr JOSEPH CARUANA SCICLUNA. Treasured memories, today the seventh anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly remembered by his brothers and sisters, Noel and Rose, Anna and John, Adrian, Ina and Joe, Edna and Stephen, nephews and nieces. O Lord grant him eternal rest.

DOWNHAM – RONALD DOWNHAM Ex-WOII R.A.F. Remembered by his sons daughters, nephews, nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FAVA. CHARLES. In ever loving memory of a dear husband and father, today the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Greatly missed by his wife Lina and his son David. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

