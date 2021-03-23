Obituaries

ATTARD PORTUGHES. On March 21, at Karin Grech Hospital, Brother PATRICK, aged 76, passed away peacefully, com-forted by the rites of Holy Church, after months of illness borne with Christian fortitude. He leaves to mourn his loss the Communities of the La Salle Brothers, of De La Salle and Stella Maris, his brother Carmel and his wife Therese, his sister Anna Maria, her husband Carmel Bonello, her daughter Nadia and son Stephen, their families, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, March 24, at 2pm, for the Collegiate church of St Lawrence, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the De La Salle Brothers grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The Brothers and the family would like to thank the specialists, doctors, physio-therapists, nurses, carers and the staff at Karin Grech Hospital for their constant care and commitment over the last months.

GALEA. On March 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MONICA (Mona) née Sciberras, of San Ġwann, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John F, her daughters Ingrid and her husband Francis, Audrey and her partner Henry, her grandchildren Emma, Adam and Luisa, her sister Margaret and her husband Noel, Tony widower of her sister Mary Anne, her in-laws Tony and his wife Rita, Mary widow of Joe Agius, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, March 23, at 9.30am, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at Mater Dei Hospital, particularly those at the Emergency and Medical Wards 5 and 6, for their care and attention over the past week.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a dear husband and father, on the 13th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Christ. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Jacqueline, his children Theresa and her husband Roderick, Veronica, Maria and her husband Duncan, and Joseph. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – Lt. Col. GUSTAV CARUANA, MBE, ED (KOMR). Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 16 years ago. He lives forever in the hearts of his daughter Carol, son-in-law David and grandchildren Rachel, Zach and Anthea. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – Dr JOSEPH CARUANA SCICLUNA. Treasured memories, today the eighth anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sadly remembered by his brothers and sisters, Noel and Rose, Anna and John, Adrian, Ina and Joe, Edna and Stephen, nephews and nieces.

CUTAJAR. Everlasting and treasured memories of MIRIAM, a never forgotten mother, grandmother and sister, today being the 28th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Rowena, widow of her son George, her sons Kenneth and his wife Marie Claire, Anthony and his wife Sarah, Gordon and his wife Karen, her grandchildren and sister, relatives and friends. Grant her O Lord, eternal rest.

DOWNHAM – RONALD. In loving memory on his 31st year of his demise. Remembered by his children John, Marlene, Ninette, Anthony, Victoria, Doris and Lilian, in-laws, grandchildren and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FAVA. In loving memory of CHARLES, today the 21st anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his son David and Zsofia, his grandson Charles. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

