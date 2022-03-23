Obituaries

BALDACCHINO. On March 21, CATHERINE, of Gudja, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her sons John and his wife Doris, Dennis and his wife Sandra, Adrian and his wife Roberta, her beloved grandchildren James and his wife Analise, Peter, Matthew, Denise, Lara and Luca, their fiancés, her brothers and sisters, their families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Wednesday, March 23, at 2.30pm, for St Mary parish church, Gudja, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Gudja cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On March 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr ALBERT CAMILLERI, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Ann Marie, his children Karl, Stefan and his wife Laragh and his grandchildren Martina, Luca and Francesca, his brother George and his wife Anne, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, March 23, at St Paul’s Shipwrecked Church, Valletta, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Richmond Foundation, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On March 19, in Ajax, Ontario, JOHN, formerly of Marsa and residing in Canada, aged 85, passed away peacefully. Loving husband of Jane and devoted father of Martes and Michael and proud grandfather of Evelyn. Loving brother to Charlie, the late Joseph and his wife Joyce, Mary, Violet, Frank, the late Anthony, Emanuel and Suzanne, Dominic and Angela, Alfred widower of Mary, their families and friends in Malta and Canada. He made a good life and we know he wanted more of it. He loved us and we love him.

SCERRI. On March 21, at Villa Messina, Rabat, PAUL, of Rabat, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his nephews and nieces Helen, Mariella, Josephine, Carmen, Mario, Jacqueline, Vincent, Monica, Alex, Randolph and Marilyn and their respective families, his grand-nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina today, Wednesday, March 23, at 1.30pm, for St Dominic church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in family grave at Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wishes to thank the medical staff and all carers at Villa Messina for their care and dedication.

VELLA. On March 22, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, aged 81, of Iklin, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Charlo, her sons Simon and his wife Elaine and Nicholas and his wife Roberta De Angelis, her grandchildren Luke, Jacopo and Anita, her brother Joe and his wife Sina, Mary, widow of her brother Vince, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, March 24, at 2.45pm for St Gregory’s chapel, Zejtun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at the Żejtun cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a dear husband and father, on the 14th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Christ. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Jacqueline, his children Theresa and her husband Roderick, Veronica, Maria and her husband Duncan, and Joseph. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – Lt. Col. GUSTAV CARUANA, MBE, ED (KOMR). Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 17 years ago. He lives forever in the hearts of his daughter Carol, son-in-law David and grandchildren Rachel, Zach and Anthea. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – Dr JOSEPH CARUANA SCICLUNA. Treasured memories, today the ninth anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Anna, his sons Mark and Andrew, brothers and sisters, Noel and Rose, Anna and John, Adrian, Ina and Joe, Edna and Stephen, nephews and nieces.

CUTAJAR. Everlasting and treasured memories of MIRIAM, a never forgotten mother, grandmother and sister, today being the 29th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Rowena widow of her son George, her sons Kenneth and his wife Marie Claire, Anthony and his wife Sarah, Gordon and his wife Karen, her grandchildren and sister, relatives and friends. Grant her O Lord, eternal rest.

DOWNHAM – RONALD former R.A.F.WO. In loving memory on his 42nd year of his demise. Remembered by his children, nephews and nieces and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FAVA. In loving memory of CHARLES, today the 22nd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his son David and Zsofia, his grandson Charles. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – RAY. Sadly missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you are always there. Claire and Ami.

VELLA. In loving memory of VIOLET today the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and eternally loved by her children Joe, Jane, Maryrose and Paul, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

