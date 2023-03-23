Obituaries

AQUILINA. On March 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, LYDIA née Sacco, widow of Edward Aquilina, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her sisters-in-law Rosary, Phyllis widow of Mario and Nikki widow of Richard. Her dearest nieces Louise and Madeleine and their spouses Chris Petre and Edgar Rossignaud, Angele and David Tabone and Karen and Alan Alden, her great-nephews and great-nieces, other relatives and dear friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, March 23, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ILES. On March 22, GEORGE, aged 78, passed away peacefully in The Netherlands. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Jo, son Colin, brothers Edward and John and grandsons Milo, Oscar and Noah. No funeral mass will be held in Malta.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a dear husband and father, on the 15th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Christ. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Jacqueline, his children Theresa, Veronica, Maria and Joseph, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – Lt. Col GUSTAV CARUANA, MBE, ED (KOMR). Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 18 years ago. He lives forever in the hearts of his daughter Carol and grandchildren Rachel, Zach and Anthea. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA SCICLUNA – Dr JOSEPH CARUANA SCICLUNA. Treasured memories, today the 10th anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his wife Anna, his sons Mark and his wife Kristina and Andrew and Alessia, brothers and sisters, Noel and Rose, Anna and John, Adrian, Ina and Joe, Edna and Stephen, nephews and nieces.

CUTAJAR. Everlasting and treasured memories of MIRIAM, a never forgotten mother and grandmother, today being the 30th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Rowena widow of her son George, her sons Kenneth and his wife Marie Claire, Anthony and his wife Sarah, Gordon and his wife Karen, her grandchildren, relatives and friends. Grant her O Lord, eternal rest.

FAVA. In loving memory of CHARLES, today being the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his son David and Zsofia, his grandson Charles. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving and beautiful memories of MARIA MUSCAT, a dear wife and a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. We miss you terribly but are eternally thankful for all your love and all you did for us. Your beautiful memory will always live on in us and in all we do. Forever in our thoughts and prayers: Ben Muscat Snr, Ben, Nadine, Mia and Siena, Lara and Gordon, Jake, Kane and Kate; all relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In ever loving memory of my beloved mother BLANCHE PACE BONELLO today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Time changes nothing...; Death changes everything!; I still miss the sound; Of your voice; The wisdom in your advice; The stories of your life and just; Being in your presence. So no, time changes nothing; I miss you as much today; As I did the day you died. I just miss you! Never forgotten by your son Peter. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today, Thursday, March 23, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Personal

In recognition towards the Malta ARTS Scholarships Schemes and The Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth Research and Innovation for supporting my studies in Digital and Analogue Photography at Cfp Bauer.

