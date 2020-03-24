Obituaries

PECORELLA. On March 23, at her residence in Sliema, MAY, aged 98, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church to be reunited with her beloved life partner Major Alexander (Sonny) Grech and her brothers and sisters. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her sisters Nancy, Sophie and Anna, her brother Anthony, several nephews and nieces and respective husbands and wives. Particularly feeling her loss are her dear nieces Corinne and Moira and their respective partners and children who cared for her during her final years. Special thanks goes to Vivian, her carer, who has been by her side for the past three years and Hospice Malta. In line with current health directives, a private blessing and burial will take place today, Tuesday, March 24, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PISANI. On March 22, at Villa Messina, Rabat, YVONNE née Mifsud, widow of Dr Joseph L. Pisani, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Louis and his wife Clementina, Albert and his wife Anne, and Sandro and his wife Margot, her beloved grandchildren Robert, MarieClaire, Yvonne, Michael, Jonathan, Francesca, Christina and their respective spouses, her great-grandchildren Sophie, Sebastian and Eloise, her sister-in-law Suzette Mifsud and her brother-in-law Frans Pisani, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. In line with current Health Authority requirements a private family cortege will leave Villa Messina today, Tuesday, March 24, at 1.30pm for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery, where a burial service will be held at the family grave. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at a later date.

Lord, grant her eternal rest. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

In Memoriam

BONETT – FRANK. Time will never dim the precious and beautiful memories of our beloved dad, a wonderful and most loving father – 39 years ago today. Forever in our hearts. His daughters Stephanie and Josianne and in-laws.

FENECH – SALVU. Today being the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Antoinette, his children Roberta and her husband Kurt and Brian, his grandchild Christina, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LEONE GANADO – HUGH. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who went to meet the Risen Lord 14 years ago. He lives forever in the hearts of his children Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam and his in-laws. Lord, may he rest in your eternal kingdom.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of our parents ALBERT and OLGA, whose anniversaries fall on March 24 and 25. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. Kindly remember them in your prayers. Marguerite and Franca and their families.

PACE – ANNA (Poachie). In loving memory of our very dear sister who died at the tender age of 18, today, the anniversary of her death. Her brothers and sisters, Sandra, Mark, Marian, John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

PORTELLI – JULIET. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughter, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SACCO – THERESA, née Parascandalo, widow of Remiġ. In treasured memory of a beloved mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 24 five years ago. Her sons and daughters and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Extraordinary urbi et orbi blessing

Pope Francis has invited all Christians to unite tomorrow at noon, feast of the Annunciation of the Lord, to pray the Our Father together so the Lord might hear all of Christendom united in prayer as the entire world is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Holy Father also said that on Friday he will spend time in prayer in St Peter’s, starting at 6pm.

He invited the faithful to tune in to the ceremony, including the Liturgy of the Word and benediction with the Blessed Sacrament.

The Pope will give an urbi et orbi apostolic blessing (to the City of Rome and the World) with the possibility of attaining a plenary indulgence.

