Obituaries

CYRUS. On March 19, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, KAREN LEIGH née Poulson, of Palmetto Florida, USA, aged 63, sadly passed away. Karen was born on January 17, 1958, in Bakersfield California and has been a resident of Florida for over 40 years. Prior to settling in Florida, she spent her childhood and teenage years on the island of Malta where her family moved to in 1964. Karen is survived by her sister Mitzi Demicoli and husband Ronnie Demicoli of St Venera, brother Steve Poulson and wife Debbie Poulson of Burleson Texas and brother Neil Poulson of Corpus Christi Texas, brother Kenneth and numerous loving nieces and nephews including Nicole Poulson and fiancé Lawrence Geartner, Megan Staats, William Poulson and wife Lacee, Austin Poulson, Pierre Demicoli and partner Nathalie, Karl Demicoli and partner Ruth and great-niece Julie Demicoli Ferrito and great-nephews Mason and Jax Poulson. Karen was preceded in death by her parents Parley and Mae Frances Poulson and beloved sisters Katherine Ann Poulson and Leah Marie Poulson. Karen was well loved and a great friend to all and will be greatly missed.

VELLA. On March 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, VIOLET née Mifsud, widow of Gerald, aged 101, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss, her children Joe and his wife Mary, Jane and her husband Robert Balani, Maryrose, Paul and his wife Maryrose, her much loved grandchildren, Kristin, Nikki and her husband Karl Depasquale, Justine, Gillie and her boyfriend Sean, Neil and his girlfriend Kate, Keith and his girlfriend Michelle, Florentyna and her husband Rocco Ianni, Terrill and Thomas Galea, her beloved great-grandchildren, Brouke, Jaden, Julian, Sam and Lisa, her sister Mary widow of John Falzon, nephews, nieces other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, March 24, at St Gaetan parish church, at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas Malta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT – FRANK. Loving and treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 40th anniversary of his demise. A day sadly remembered by those he loved. His daughters Stephanie and Josianne, in-laws and grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG CARBOTT – FRANCIS. In loving memory of our dear mother, today her 37th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DANDRIA – LAURA née Ullo. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, on the 42nd anniversary of her demise. A prayer is solicited.

LEONE GANADO – HUGH. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who went to meet the Risen Lord 15 years ago. He lives forever in the hearts of his children, Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam and his in-laws. Lord, may he rest in your eternal kingdom.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of our parents ALBERT and OLGA, whose anniversaries fall on March 24 and 25. So dearly loved, so sadly missed by Marguerite and Franca and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

PACE – ANNA (Poachie). In loving memory of our very dear sister who died at the tender age of 18, today the anniversary of her death. Her brothers and sisters, Sandra, Mark, Marian, John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

PORTELLI – JULIET. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughter, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SACCO – THERESA, née Parascandalo, widow of Remiġ. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially today, March 24, on the sixth anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – JOHN (Tal-Mundlos). Remembering him on the second anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife, children, their spouses and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

VELLA. In loving memory of JOHN being the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Carmelina, Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

