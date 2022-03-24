Obituaries

BONELLO. On March 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, EGIDIO, of Siġġiewi, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pauline, his children Michael, Therese and Karen, their respective families, his beloved grandchildren Adrian, Rebecca, Julian, Daniel, Katelyn Paula and Kael Giles, his sister Lourdes, in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, March 25, at 2.45pm, for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Siġġiewi cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SOLER. On March 22, VICTOR, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his children Romina and Jean, and their spouses David and Joyce, his grandchildren Stephen and Vicky, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will take place today, Thursday, March 24, at 2pm, at Ta’ l-Ibrag parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA BRINCAT. On March 22, PRASSEDE, of Sliema, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Rita, Eleonora and her partner Mariano, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, March 25, at 1.30pm, for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Sacro Cuor), Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT. In loving memory of FRANK today being his 41st anniversary from when he went to meet the Risen Lord. A loving nature, a heart of gold. Never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you left behind. Fondly remembered by his daughters Stephanie and Josianne and in-laws. A prayer is solicited.

BORG CARBOTT. In loving memory of our dear mother FRANCES, today her 38th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DANDRIA – LAURA née Ullo. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 43rd anniversary of her demise. A prayer is solicited.

FORMOSA-HOLT. Ever treasured memories of our dear WILLIAM on the 23rd anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LEONE GANADO – HUGH. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who went to meet the Risen Lord 16 years ago. He lives forever in the hearts of his children, Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam and his in-laws. Lord, may he rest in your eternal kingdom.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of our parents ALBERT and OLGA, whose anniversaries fall on March 24 and 25. So dearly loved, so sadly missed by Marguerite and Franca and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

PACE – ANNA (Poachie). In loving memory of our very dear sister who died at the tender age of 18 years, today the anniversary of her death. Her brothers and sisters, Sandra, Mark, Marian, John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

PORTELLI – JULIET. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughter, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – JOHN (Tal-Mundlos). Remembering him on the third anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marsha, Andrew and Sharon, Maria and Keith and grandchildren Angela, Elena, Jenny and James. May he rest in peace.

VELLA. In loving memory of JOHN being the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Carmelina, Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

