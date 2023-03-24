Obituaries

ANASTASI. On March 22, at St James Hospital, Sliema, CATHERINE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved husband Joseph Vella, her mother Cettina Anastasi, her brothers Victor and his wife Maria, Patrick and his wife Marise, Mark and his wife Mariana, her niece and nephews Clare, Ian and James and their respective families, Kevin, Marthese and Noah, uncles and aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, March 25, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff at St James Hospital for their care and dedication.

MANGION. On March 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, NINU of Żurrieq, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Joan wife of Michael Caruana, Catherine widow of Joseph Bonnici, Joan widow of his son Joe, Reno and his wife Rita and Charles and his wife Lourdes; nephews and grandnephews; his sister Concetta D’Amato and his brother Emanuel Mangion; other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Friday, March 24, at St Catherine parish church, Żurrieq, at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

NANI. On March 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA THERESA, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved children Corinne and Pierre and his partner Lorraine, her grandchildren Krista, Sean, Kyle and Martina, their spouses and partners, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 25, at 8am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank most specially the doctors and dedicated staff at Mater Dei Hospital.

TESTA. On March 23, MICHAEL, veteran Times of Malta journalist, aged 75, passed away peacefully joining his late wife Maria. He will be forever loved by his children Jamie and his wife Carol, Roberta and her husband Clevion, his precious grandchildren Lyon, Jake and Kyle, his brother Paul, his in-laws and their families, his nephews and nieces, his ex-colleagues, his friends sharing the same passion for the sea, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Friday, March 24, for Our Lady of Fatima parish church, G’Mangia, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT – FRANK. Always in our hearts and minds, today being the 42nd anniversary since you left to meet with the Lord. Fondly remembered by your daughters Stephanie and Josianne and in-laws.

As long as we have memories,

Yesterday remains.

As long as we have love,

Today is beautiful.

BORG CARBOTT – FRANCES. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother today the 39th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DANDRIA – LAURA née Ullo. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 44th anniversary of her demise. A prayer is solicited.

LEONE GANADO – HUGH. Unfading and treasured memories of a dearly beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 17 years ago. He lives forever in the hearts of his children, Albert, Godfrey, Joseph, David, Philip and Miriam, and his in-laws. Lord, may he rest in Your eternal kingdom.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of our parents ALBERT and OLGA, whose anniversaries fall on the 24th and 25th of March. So dearly loved, so sadly missed by Marguerite, Franca and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

SACCO – THERESA née Parascandalo, widow of Remiġ. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren especially today, March 24, on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – ANNA (Poachie). In loving memory of our very dear sister who died at the tender age of 18, today the anniversary of her death. Her brothers and sisters, Sandra, Mark, Marian, John and their respective families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

PORTELLI – JULIET. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughter, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – JOHN (Tal-Mundlos). Remembering him on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Andrew and Sharon, Maria and Keith and grandchildren Angela, Elena, Jenny and James. May he rest in peace.

VELLA. In loving memory of JOHN, being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Carmelina, Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ANTHONY (Ninu) BARTOLO who passed on to eternal life on March 19, 2010. “You’re everywhere except for right here and it still hurts” Deeply missed by his wife Maria, children, spouses and grandchildren.

Dr JOSEPH M. FENECH (1931- 2005) Precious memories of a devoted husband, loving father and adoring grandfather today being the 18th anniversary of his demise. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday 26th March 2023 at 10am at the Divine Mercy Church, Naxxar. So sadly missed by his wife Marlene, his children Mark and Sharonne, Joanna and Kenneth, Tonio and Anna and his grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Sweet Jesus, grant him eternal rest

EMANUEL LUNGARO-MIFSUD today the 25th anniversary of his demise Ambrose, Daphne, Romwald, Reuben, Bertille and their families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, March 24 at St Julians parish church at 6.30pm.

In Memoriam LOUIS SCHRANZ on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Death changes everything, time changes nothing. We still miss the sound of your voice, the wisdom in your advice, the stories of your life and just being in your presence. So no, time changes nothing, we miss you as much today as we did the day you left Dearly remembered and missed by his wife Simone, daughter Celine and her boyfriend Paul, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today and tomorrow at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, Tal-Ibraġ Road, Tal-Ibraġ. Family and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest

Bazaar

Vintage shop sale in aid of Bell Tower Appeal. Holy Trinity Church, Rudolph Street, Sliema, tomorrow from 10am to 1pm. Please come and support us, a surprise awaits you.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.