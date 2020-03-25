Obituary

BARTOLO. On March 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, KEVIN MARK, aged 49, son of the late Joseph and Catherine Bartolo of Żejtun, went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his two sisters Madam Justice Miriam Hayman and Alexandra Albano Bartolo and her husband Dino, their children Elizabeth and Nicholas, his cousins Raymond and Shirley Ann, his uncle and aunts, all his other cousins, their respective families and friends. Due to the present circum­stances, a private ceremony with Holy Rites and blessings, followed by interment, will be held at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. A Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, carers, the residents and their families of St Vincent de Paul Residence, together with all the staff of the Accidents & Emergency Unit at Mater Dei Hospital for their exceptional care and support. Our Lady of Lourdes touch gently this angel and lead him to embrace our Lord to grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dear GODWIN on the 15th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life.

Softly the leaves of memory fall

Gently we gather and treasure them all

A thought, a prayer are all we can give

These you will have as long as we live

Fondly remembered by his wife Sarah, his children Charlaine, Daphne, Karen, Duncan and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AQUILINA – LINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his passing away. His children Tony, Eddie, Mimi, Tito, Emma, Helena and Julia, in-laws and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

CARUANA – IRIS. In loving memory of our beloved mother, today, March 25, being the 21st anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maurice, Antonella, Elena, Maria and Hugh.

CUTAJAR. Everlasting and treasured memories of MIRIAM, a never forgotten mother, grandmother and sister, being the 27th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Rowena, widow of her son George, her sons Kenneth and his wife Marie Claire, Anthony and his wife Sarah, Gordon and his wife Karen, her grandchildren and sister, relatives and friends. Grant her O Lord, eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. In loving memory of MARIA on the 10th anniversary of her death. She lives on in the hearts and minds of her husband Robert, her children James, Louise and their spouses Victoria and Adrian, her siblings Martin, Tanya, Connie and her husband Edgar and her sisters-in-law, Stephanie and Margaret. Together with their families, they continue to miss her daily.

GHIRLANDO – MARIA. Trea-sured memories of a beloved sister on the 10th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin and their families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA. In loving memory of our parents ALBERT and OLGA, whose anniversaries fall on March 24 and 25. So dearly loved, so sadly missed. Kindly re-member them in your prayers. Marguerite and Franca and

their families.

