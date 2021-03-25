Obituary

GRECH. On March 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, DANIEL, of Salina, residing in Mosta, aged 56, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, Nadya, his sons Ryan and his fiancée Sarah, Carl and his fiancée Kristina, his brothers, his sister and their respective families, his mother-in-law Josephine, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, March 25, at 3pm, for the Mosta Basilica, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Naxxar cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of our dear father, GODWIN, on the 16th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life.

No matter how we spend our days

No matter what we do

No morning dawns or evening sets

Without a thought of you.

Fondly remembered by his children Charlaine, Daphne, Karen, Duncan, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AQUILINA – LINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 28th anniversary of his passing away. His children Tony, Eddie, Mimi, Tito, Emma, Helena and Julia, in-laws and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

GHIRLANDO. In loving memory of MARIA on the 11th anniversary of her death. She lives on in the hearts and minds of her husband Robert; James and Vicky, Louise and Adrian; her siblings Martin, Tanya, Connie and her husband Edgar, and her sisters-in-law, Stephanie and Margaret. Together with their families, they continue to miss her daily.

GHIRLANDO – MARIA. Treasured memories of a beloved sister on the 11th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin and their families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PARLATO TRIGONA – CHARLES. Treasured memories of my beloved father on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Heavenly father, grant him peace. Tanya.

PULLICINO – EILEEN. Treasured memories of a mother and a beloved grandmother, on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always loved and deeply missed by her daughters Stephanie, Patricia and her husband Chris and Graziella. Her precious grandchildren Francesca, Alexia and Elviana. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of my dear sister EILEEN, today on her anniversary. Always in my thoughts. Her sister Tania, Peter Paul Portelli and her nephews and niece.

