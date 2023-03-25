Obituaries

ANASTASI. On March 22, at St James Hospital, Sliema, CATHERINE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved husband Joseph Vella, her mother Cettina Anastasi, her brothers Victor and his wife Maria, Patrick and his wife Marise, Mark and his wife Mariana, her niece and nephews Clare, Ian and James and their respective families, Kevin, Marthese and Noah, uncles and aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Saturday, March 25, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family wish to thank all the doctors, nurses and medical staff at St James Hospital, for their care and dedication.

BALDACCHINO. On March 23, at St Vincent de Paul residence, ALFRED, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his brothers and sisters; Victor, Paul, John, Doris, Sandra, Mary, Charlie, Josephine, Antoinette and Joe, their spouses, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence today, Saturday, March 25, for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, may he rest in Your eternal kingdom.

SARÈ. On March 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN CHARLES of Sliema, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Rose, his daughters Elaine and her husband Michael Fenech, Glorianne and her husband Anton Agius, Rosaire and her partner Franco Azzopardi, his grandchildren Matthew, Karl, Lee Ann, Ann, Kyle, Kane, Kayleigh, and all their families, his great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, March 27 at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor Sanctuary, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On March 23, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Msida, director of Toyland Ltd, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Noel and his wife Rita, Jennifer and her husband Simon, Marco and his partner Marion, Catherine and her partner Francis, Angele and her husband John, Michelle and her husband Nathan, Peter and his partner Elisabeth, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Carmel Zammit and his in-law Carmen Smith, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, March 27, at 9am, for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ABELA. In loving memory of our dear father GODWIN on the 18th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life.

Fondly remembered by his children Charlaine, Daphne, Karen, Duncan, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AQUILINA – LINO. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 30th anniversary of his passing away. His children Tony, Eddie, Mimi, Tito, Emma, Helena and Julia, in-laws and grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

GHIRLANDO. In loving memory of MARIA on the 13th anniversary of her death. She lives on in the hearts and minds of her husband Robert; James and Vicky, Louise and Adrian; her siblings Martin, Tanya, Connie and her husband Edgar; and her sisters-in-law, Stephanie and Margaret and their families. She will be particularly remembered in the 5.30pm Mass being celebrated today at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

GHIRLANDO. Treasured memories of our beloved MARIA on the 13th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by Connie and Edgar, Tanya, Martin, Robert, and their families. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO – EILEEN. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and a beloved grandmother on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always loved and deeply missed by her daughters Stephanie, Pat and Chris and Graziella and her precious grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of my dear sister EILEEN, on her anniversary. Her sister Tania, Peter Paul Portelli, her nephews Fr Claude, Pierre, Andrie and her niece Clarissa.

Nanna KARMENA on the 23rd anniversary of her demise 25.3.2000 Nanna Karmena, memories grow And memories fade, But your memories never go away. Your smile rests in mine Your hands help me sew, Your love fills my heart, Your spirit runs through my soul. In memory of Grandma Karmena, Trunk of my tree, I live my life as her legacy. Nanna Karmena, you are my inspiration, my hero, my rock, my tomorrow - Alexandra

In Memoriam IRIS CARUANA Remembering our dearest mother and grandmother, on the 24th anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children, Maurice, Antonella, Elena, Maria and Hugh. Rest in heavenly peace

Marie Debattista and her son Kurt, would like to thank Rev. Fr. Gordon Refalo who celebrated Mass, all those who attended the funeral service, showed support in any way expressed sympathy of the loss of their beloved LOLLY DEBATTISTA who went to meet the Risen Lord of February 28, 2023. Special thanks go to Hospice Malta and the doctors of palliative care at SAMOC. Lord grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved caring father, on the first anniversary of his demise JOSEPH A. GATT who went to meet the Risen Lord on 25th March 2022 reuniting with our dear departed mother LUCIA GATT née GENUIS who passed away on 9th February 2002. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Alexander, Patrick, William, Antoine and their respective families. Most beautiful parents, you will always be in our hearts. Mass for the repose of their souls will be said today, Saturday 25th March at 5pm at Gżira parish church (Tal-Karmnu)

In loving memory of MARGARET VELLA 25.3.2021 on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply mourned by her family, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. A loving nature, A heart of gold, The very best This world could hold. Never selfish, always kind, These are the memories You left behind A silent thought A quiet prayer, For a special person In God’s care. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest

