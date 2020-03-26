Obituary

AZZOPARDI. On March 25, JOSEPH, at his residence in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, aged 81, former Senior Consul at Monte di Pieta, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Annie, his children Nathalie and her husband Lawrence, Tonio and his wife Doreen, Karl and his wife Dorianne, his grandchildren, Nicholas, Cinzia, Gianluca and Valentina, relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with current health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at a later date. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

APPS. Fond and unfading memories of CARMEN on the 10th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Her family.

CARUANA BISAZZA. Thinking of my dear friend, SANDRO, in a special way today, the 26th anniversary of his passing from this world. Always in my heart. Elise.

FIORINI – EDGAR. On the 15th anniversary of his passing away. A dear father, husband and grandfather. Forever missed by his sons Michael, Ferdinand and Adrian. Rest in peace.

FORMOSA-HOLT. Ever trea-sured memories of our dear WILLIAM, on the 24th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – Dr GODFREY GALEA, MD, B.Sc., DRCOG. In ever loving memory of a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grand-father on the 24th anni-versary of his demise.

A smile for all and a heart of gold,

One of the best this world could hold.

Never selfish, always kind,

A beautiful memory left behind.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His children Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

GALEA. Cherished memories of Dr GODFREY GALEA, MD, DRCOG, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved SERGIO with fondest love on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Mamma and family.

ZAMMIT TABONA – JOSEPH. Treasured and fond memories of our dear uncle on the anniversary of his demise. Lord, keep him in Your loving care. Janika and David, Michelle and Karl, David and Vibeke.

