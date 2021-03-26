Obituaries

HOLLAND. On March 23, in Eastbourne, UK, Lieutenant Commander JEREMY J. L HOLLAND passed away suddenly and peacefully. A beloved husband, father and grandfather. Survived by his sons Mark, Dominic, daughter Alice, grandchildren Finnian, Felix, Lija and loving wife Valerie. You will always be in our hearts and we will miss you always and forever. Due to current restrictions immediate family will hold the funeral in the UK. A memorial service will take place in August in Malta. A wise man once said, ‘Even the bad times are good’!

SCHRANZ. On March 25, one day after his 68th birthday, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS went to meet the risen Lord comforted by the rites of The Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife, Simone née Grima, his only daughter Celine and her boyfriend Paul Borg Cardona, his brother Antoine and his family, the family of his late brother Joe, and Simone’s brothers and sisters together with their families, among other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, March 26 at 10.30am for Addolorata Chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 11am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetary. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares or id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at Mater Dei, especially the ITU ward, for their special care and attention. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. Cherished and unfading memories of MARY on the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by her daughters Sonia, Olivia, Edwina and Anton and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA BISAZZA. Treasured memories of a dear friend, SANDRO, 27 years since his passing away. Elise.

FIORINI – EDGAR. On the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Treasured memories from his sons Ferdinand, Michael and Adrian and families. May he rest in peace.

FORMOSA-HOLT. Ever treasured memories of our dear WILLIAM, on the 25th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by all his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. In everlasting memory of Dr GODFREY GALEA, MD, B.Sc., DRCOG on the silver anniversary of his demise.

He never looked for praises, he was never one to boast.

He just went on quietly working, for the ones he loved the most.

His dreams were seldom spoken, his wants were very few.

And most of the time his worries went unspoken too.

He was there... a firm foundation, through all our storms of life.

A sturdy hand to hold on to, in times of stress and strife.

A true friend we could turn to, when times were good or bad.

One of our greatest blessings, this man that we called Dad.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His loving children Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GALEA. Cherished memories of Dr GODFREY GALEA, MD, DRCOG, today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved SERGIO with fondest love on the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Mamma and family.

