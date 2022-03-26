Obituaries

CARDONA. On March 24, JOSEPHINE, of Paola, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Oliver, her daughter Elizabeth-Ann, her sons Neville Juan, Oliver Percival, Fr Daniel, her brother John, wife of Antoinette, grandchildren Matthew and Christopher, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 26, at 8am, for the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On March 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH A., of Sliema, aged 95, widower of Lucia Gatt, née Genuis, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Alexander, Patrick, William and Antoine, his daughters-in-law, Anne Marie née Pace Axiak, Louise née Camilleri, Marika née Farrugia, his grandchildren Daryl, Benjie, Daniel, Max, Rachel, Jake, Hannah, great-grandchildren Nathan and Nicholas, his sister Gemma Vella, his nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 26, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Mater Dei Hospital for the professional care and support given to their dear father.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – MARY. In loving memory of a dear mother on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers – Sonia, Olivia, Edwina and Anton and grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CARUANA BISAZZA. Treasured and unforgettable memories of our dear SANDRO, a precious son and brother who was called to eternal life, 28 years ago today. You live on in the hearts of everyone you have touched in your short life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Laura, Claude and Nisha, Leon and Clara. A Mass will be celebrated today, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 5pm.

CARUANA BISAZZA. In memory of my dear friend SANDRO, on this 28th anniversary of his passing. Always remembered. Elise.

FIORINI – EDGAR. In loving memory of a dear father, deeply missed by his sons Ferdinand, Michael and Adrian, today being the 17th anniversary of his going to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and cherished by his grandchildren, relatives and friends.

GALEA. In ever loving memory of Dr GODFREY GALEA, MD, B.Sc., DRCOG, on the 26th anniversary of his demise.

A smile for all and a heart of gold,

One of the best this world could hold.

Never selfish, always kind,

A beautiful memory left behind.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His children Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GALEA. Treasured memories of Dr GODFREY GALEA, MD, DRCOG, today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

GHIRLANDO. Remembering our beloved SERGIO with fondest love on the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Mamma and family.

MANCHÉ. In loving memory of my father LORIS, on the fourth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever missed, so dearly loved. Marie Antoinette and Henri, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD MONTANARO – FRANCIS. On the first anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Erminia, his brother George, his sister Joyce and other relatives. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Eternal rest give unto him, O Lord.

SOLER – JOHN (Wanny). Unfading memories of a very dear father who went to meet the Risen Lord 18 years ago today. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Walter, Arthur and MaryAnn.

