Obituary

KHAN. On March 25, Dr AMAN KHAN, passed away peacefully, leaving to mourn his wife Carmen, his children Yuri, Lara and Ina, his relatives and friends. From God we came to him we shall return.

In Memoriam

LAUTIER – JOHN, 27-03-1968. In loving memory of a dear father and nannu. Very sadly missed after 53 years. Saviour, Carmen and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PULLICINO. Treasured memo-ries of my beloved mother MARION on the 36th anniversary of her demise.

You left me beautiful memories,

Your love is still my guide,

Although I cannot see you,

You are always at my side.

Forever in my heart and prayers, now more than ever, Yvette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SHAW. In remembrance of ALEX, today the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts. Lina and his children Simon, Norman, Jonathan, Keith, Dave and their respective families.

SHAW – ALEXANDER. In loving memory of our dear brother on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. William, Marion, George and Joseph and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SHAW – ANTOINETTE. Treasured memories of a dearest mother on the 28th anniversary of her passing away. Still loved, still missed and forever dear by her sons, daughter, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Bologna), today the second anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his wife Rosanne, his children Pia and Chris, Gianni and Kirsty, and his grand-daughter Kay. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

