Obituaries

ATTARD. On March 26, ANTOINETTE, sive Lina, of Sliema, aged 86, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Charles, her son Stephen, her daughter Louise, wife of Fabio Schimicci, her sisters Rose, widow of George Bonnici, Carmen, widow of Harry Bushbye, and Gina, wife of Salvino Magro, her brother Charles Pulis, grandchildren Amy, Zach and Marco, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 29, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Mater Dei Hospital Ward M5 for the professional care and support given.

BIANCO. On March 25, at St Vincent De Paule Residence, PIA CAMILLA, of Mqabba, residing at Birkirkara, aged 83, widow of the late Joseph L. Bianco, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lino, Noel and his wife Isabel, Charlie and his wife Maria, her grandchildren Gianluca and his partner Sarah, Miguel, Martina, Luca, Alessandra and Christopher, her great-grandchild Mason, her sisters Antonia and Maria, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paule Residence on Tuesday, March 29, for St Mary’s parish church (Il-Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2 pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – CARMELA. Widow of Ġangu, of Victoria, Gozo. Unfading memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, on the 35th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Lina Gauci, her sons Joe and Maurice, in-laws, nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited.

GALEA. In loving memory of MARGARET, March 27, being the second anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAUTIER – JOHN, 27.03.1968. In loving memory of a dear father and nannu. Very sadly missed after 54 years. Saviour, Carmen and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAUTIER. In everlasting memory of our dear father JOHN on the 54th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his children Marie, Saviour, Joe, Nathalie, Carmen widow of Oliver and their families.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of my beloved mother MARION, on the 37th anniversary of her demise.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near us.

Still missed, still loved and ever dear.

Forever in my heart and prayers, Yvette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT – Not. Dr ANGELO SAMMUT. Cherished memories of a much loved father and grandfather, on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Henrietta, Louis and Daniel.

SHAW – ALEXANDER. In loving memory of our dear brother on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. William, Marion, George and Joseph and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SHAW – ANTOINETTE. Treasured memories of a dearest mother on the 29th anniversary of her passing away. Still loved, still missed and forever dear by her sons, daughter, in-laws and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI – JOSEPH E. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, on the 17th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Lucienne née Pecorella, his sons Kristian and Abigail, Jonathan and Christienne, grandchildren Jodie, Giulia and Khloé, families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of JOSEPH (Bologna), today the third anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his wife Rosanne, his children Pia and Chris, Gianni and Kirsty, and his granddaughter Kay. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

