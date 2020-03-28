Obituary

BRIFFA. On March 26, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, NOELLA née Galea, aged 56, owner of Marchese Shoes, Ħamrun, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her beloved husband Anthony (owner of Bathline), her beloved daughter Carmen Bernardette and her boyfriend Andrea Bigeni, her mother Carmen née Lauri, her brother-in-law Bruno Grasso of Giarre, Sicily, her aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Fra Diegu Home, Ħamrun and Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Special thanks to the consultants and staff at the hospital for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BELLIZZI. In memory of our dear uncle WALTER FRANCIS on the 31st anniversary of his death. Cecilia, Myriam, Dora, Tanya and Louis. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARABOT – EDGAR. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children, Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

DARMANIN – JOHN. Today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Much loved and sadly missed. His daughter Anne.

FARRUGIA. Remembering dear uncle EDGAR on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

ROSSO – VICTOR. Remembered with love and greatly missed on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. His daughter Alida, husband Edward, their children and grandchildren.

SPITERI STAINES. In loving memory of VINCENT, today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Marilyn and children Patrick and his wife Janet, Joanna and her husband Mark, grandchildren James, Michael and Julia. Rest in peace.

VASSALLO – JOSEPH PAUL (JP). In loving memory of our beloved and exemplary father on the 25th Anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and all their families.

