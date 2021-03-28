Obituaries

CYRUS. On March 19, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, KAREN LEIGH née Poulson, of Palmetto Florida, USA, aged 63, sadly passed away. Karen was born on January 17, 1958, in Bakersfield California and has been a resident of Florida for over 40 years. Prior to settling in Florida, she spent her childhood and teenage years on the island of Malta where her family moved to in 1964. Karen is survived by her sister Mitzi Demicoli and husband Ronnie Demicoli of St Venera, brother Steve Poulson and wife Debbie Poulson of Burleson Texas and brother Neil Poulson of Corpus Christi Texas, brother Kenneth and numerous loving nieces and nephews including Nicole Poulson and fiancé Lawrence Geartner, Megan Staats, William Poulson and wife Lacee, Austin Poulson, Pierre Demicoli and partner Nathalie, Karl Demicoli and partner Ruth and great-niece Julie Demicoli Ferrito and great-nephews Mason and Jax Poulson.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents Parley and Mae Frances Poulson and beloved sisters Katherine Ann Poulson and Leah Marie Poulson.

Karen was well loved and a great friend to all and will be greatly missed.

DESIRA. On March 22, in Melbourne Australia, CARMEN née Cassar, widow of Frank, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss, her children Mark and Karen, Nicholas and Stephanie, Patrick and Julie, and Noelene and Michael, her much loved grandchildren Jackson, Bryce, Morgan, Soren, Madison, Charlotte and Harper, her brothers and sisters Maria Anna, Emmanuel and Gladys, Michael and Rosalyn, Tanja wife of her late brother Joseph and Victoria and George, her in-laws Terry, Violet and Louis, Therese and Bernardette, nephews, nieces other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held at St Patrick’s parish church, Hopper’s Crossing, Melbourne, on Wednesday, March 31. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI. On March 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED was called by the Lord to His Heavenly Kingdom. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Antoinette, his children Donald and his wife Noella, Trevor and his wife Karen, and Karly May, his adored grandchildren Alec, Niki, Luca and Emma, his brothers and sisters Henry, Muriel, Angela, Joseph, Robert and their spouses, his nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema on Wednesday, March 31 at 8.45am. The burial will take place afterwards at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Your kind nature and loving heart will continue to live on through your family and people dearest to you. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 25, at her residence, MARGARET went to meet the risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Carmel, together with her sons Frankie, Giovann, Martin, Victor and their respective wives, her daughter Magistrate Monica Vella and her husband together with other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Gozo General Hospital on Monday March 29 at 3pm for St John the Baptist church, Xewkija where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm followed by interment at St John the Baptist Cemetery, Xewkija. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Arka or other institutions will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – CARMELA. Widow of Ġangu, of Victoria, Gozo. Unfading memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, on the 34th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her daughter Lina Gauci, her sons Joe and Maurice, in-laws, nephews and nieces. A prayer is kindly solicited.

CARABOT – EDGAR. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 12th anniversary of his passing away. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children, Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

DEBONO – THERESE. In memory of a loving mother and grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

FARRUGIA. Remembering dear uncle EDGAR on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

GALEA. In loving memory of MARGARET, March 27, being the first anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA SOUCHET. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear father and grandfather PAUL on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His Family.

LAFERLA – VIKKI. Unforgettable and joyous, a lady with a beautiful smile. In memory of our best friend who was called back to the Father’s House a year ago today. So loved and forever missed. May she rest in the peace of Jesus Christ. Margaret and Edna.

LAUTIER. In everlasting memory of our dear father JOHN on the 53rd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his children Marie, Saviour, Joe, Nathalie, Carmen widow of Oliver and the families.

ROSSO – VICTOR. Remembered with love and greatly missed on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. His daughter Alida, husband Edward, their children and grandchildren.

SAMMUT – Not. Dr ANGELO SAMMUT. Lovingly remembered on the 20th anniversary of your passing unto eternal life. You are always in our thoughts and our prayers. Please keep us in yours. Henrietta, Louis and Daniel.

SPITERI STAINES. In loving memory of VINCENT, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His widow Marilyn and children Patrick and his wife Janet, Joanna and her husband Mark, grandchildren James, Michael and Julia. Rest in peace.

VASSALLO – JOSEPH PAUL (JP). In loving memory of our beloved and exemplary father on the 26th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and all their families.

