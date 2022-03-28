Obituary

ATTARD. On March 26, ANTOINETTE, sive Lina, of Sliema, aged 86, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Charles, her son Stephen, her daughter Louise, wife of Fabio Schimicci, her sisters Rose, widow of George Bonnici, Carmen, widow of Harry Bushbye, Gina, wife of Salvino Magro, her brother Charles Pulis, grandchildren Amy, Zach and Marco, other relatives and friends.The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 29, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant her eternal rest.The family would like to thank all the caring staff at Mater Dei Hospital Ward M5 for the professional care and support given.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow, March 29, being the 35th anniversary of the death of MARIKA NAUDI née Hili, a Mass will be said tomorrow, March 29, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 6.30pm. Attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – EDGAR. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children, Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

FARRUGIA. Remembering dear uncle EDGAR on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

LAFERLA – VIKKI. In loving memory of our very best friend on the second anniversary of her calling to eternal life. Forever loved and so sadly missed. Rest in peace dearest Vikki. Margaret and Edna.

ROSSO – VICTOR. Remembered with love and greatly missed on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts. His daughter Alida, husband Edward, their children and grandchildren.

SPITERI STAINES. In loving memory of VINCENT, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His widow Marilyn and children Patrick and his wife Janet, Joanna and her husband Mark, grandchildren James, Michael and Julia. Rest in peace.

VASSALLO – JOSEPH PAUL (JP). In loving memory of our beloved and exemplary father on the 27th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and all their families.

