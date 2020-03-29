Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On March 25, JOSEPH, at his residence in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, aged 81, former Senior Consul at Monte di Pietà, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved wife Annie, his children Nathalie and her husband Lawrence, Tonio and his wife Doreen, Karl and his wife Dorianne, his grandchildren, Nicholas, Cinzia, Gianluca and Valentina, relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with current health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at a later date. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA. On March 26, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, NOELLA née Galea, aged 56, owner of Marchese Shoes, Ħamrun, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Anthony (owner of Bathline), her beloved daughter Carmen Bernardette and her boyfriend Andrea Bigeni, her mother Carmen née Lauri, her brother-in-law Bruno Grasso of Giarre, Sicily, her aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request but donations to Fra Diegu Home, Ħamrun and Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, will be greatly appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Special thanks to the consultants and staff at the hospital for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On March 27, at Villa Messina, Rabat, MARGARET, née Abela, widow of sculptor Giuseppe Galea, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Paul, widower of Carmen, Carmen and her husband Giovann, Mariuccia and her husband John, John and his wife Anna, her grandchildren Fiona, Rebecca, Joseph, Jean, Antonella, Bianca, Chiara, John, Francesco and Ann Marie and their respective spouses and partners, her great-grandchildren Nicholas, Timothy and Valentina, her beloved sister Carmen Attard, relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, would be greatly appreciated. The family regret that they are unable to receive visitors. Special thanks to the management, nurses and staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, for their constant care and dedication. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PECORELLA. On March 23, at her residence in Sliema, MAY, aged 98, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church to be reunited with her beloved life partner Major Alexander (Sonny) Grech and her brothers and sisters. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her sisters Nancy, Sophie and Anna, her brother Anthony, several nephews and nieces and respective husbands and wives. Particularly feeling her loss are her dear nieces Corinne and Moira and their respective partners and children who cared for her during her final years. Special thanks goes to Vivian her carer who has been by her side for the past three years and Hospice Malta. A private blessing and burial took place on, Tuesday, March 24, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ELSIE. In loving memory on the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christopher, Caroline and Stephen.

LAUTIER – JOHN ANGELO. In loving and everlasting memory of a dear father on the 52nd anniversary of his demise, always in our thoughts and prayers Marie, Saviour, Joe, Nathalie and Carmen widow of Oliver and their families.

MALLIA – FRANCE. Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather today being the sixteenth anniversary of his demise. His wife Connie, sons, daughter and their families.

MIZZI – MABEL. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, today the second anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons Mario, Guido, Joe, Henri and their families.

NAUDI. In loving memory of MARIKA, née Hili, a loving wife and an adorable mother, today being the 33rd anniversary of her death. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her husband Hector, son Karl and Nadine and their children.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our daughter MARIKA, née Hili, on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Her mother Rose.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our dear sister MARIKA, née Hili, on the 33rd anniversary of her death. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

VELLA. In loving memory of JOHN being the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Carmelina, Simone and Carmelo, Marie and Olvin, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

