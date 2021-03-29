Obituary

NAPPA. On March 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, RICHARD, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved wife Doris née Micallef, Josephine and her husband Anthony Pace, Mario and Victor Bray widower of his daughter Anna, his adored grandchildren Yanica, Isaac and Matteo, his great-grandchild Kai, his brothers and sisters and their families, his wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives and many friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at St Paul’s Shipwrecked Collegiate Church, Valletta, today, Monday, March 29, at 2pm. The burial will take place afterwards at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ELSIE. In loving memory on the second anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christopher, Caroline and Stephen. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG – TANYA. Loving memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply loved and sadly missed by Katia, Kevin, Sam and Emma. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother especially today on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her daughters, Marilyn, Grace, Iliana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

MIZZI – MABEL. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, today the third anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons Mario, Guido, Joe, Henri and their families.

NAUDI. In loving memory of MARIKA, née Hili, a loving wife and an adorable mother, today being the 34th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her husband Hector, son Karl and Nadine and their children.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our daughter MARIKA, née Hili, on the 34th anniversary of her death. Her mother Rose.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our dear sister MARIKA, née Hili, on the 34th anniversary of her death. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

