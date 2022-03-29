Obituaries

CASSAR DEMAJO. On March 25, at Casa Antonia Residential Home, Balzan, MARIE, of Birkirkara, aged 76, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Wilfred, and his wife Patricia, her nephews and nieces, Catherine and her husband Jason, Michael, Emma and her husband Andrew, and Sarah, her great-grandnieces Alice, Stella and Emilia, her cousins and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Casa Antonia Residential Home, Balzan, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30, at 1.30pm, for the parish church of St Mary (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CEFAI. On March 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNIE née Fenech, of Rabat, aged 85, widow of Lawrence, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joseph and his wife Ingrid, Miriam wife of Saviour Mifsud, Lorraine wife of Philip Schembri, Aris and his wife Olga, her adorable grandchildren Annmarie, Alec, Andrew, Aaron, Maria Paola, Kristian, Annalise, Cristina, Luke, Valentin Paul and Maximilian, their spouses and fiances, her great grandchildren Giselle, Adam, Alexander, Krista Mae, Edward Paul and Nate, her brothers and sisters Joe, Rita, Tony and Lydia and their families, her sister-in-law Marion, relatives and friends. Funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, March 29, at 3.30pm, for St Paul’s Collegiate Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at St Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to the Archbishop’s Seminary tal-Virtù will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI. On March 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELO, of Balzan, aged 90, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Joseph, Marcelle and her husband Stephen, his granddaughter Danica and her husband Isaac, his brother Guzeppi, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30, at 8am, for Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI GONZI. On March 27, Dr JOSEPH SPITERI GONZI, aged 94, widower of Elizabeth, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Ernest and his wife Marthese, Tony and his wife Mariella, Michael, Joseph, Sandra and her husband Karl Diacono and Peter, his grandchildren Sarah and her husband Anthony Mamo, Edward and his wife Luisa, Lara, Matthew and his wife Lucianne, Emma, Sandrina and her fiancé Chris Cluett, Jessica and her husband David Libreri and Rebecca and her husband Michael Bonnici, his treasured great-grandchildren Ninu, Rafi, Lavinia, Ben, Francesca, Giorgio, Emilia, Luke and Adam. He also leaves to mourn his loss his companion Maria Micallef, relatives in the UK and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30, for the Immaculate Conception church, Cospicua, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today, Tuesday, March 29, being the 35th anniversary of the death of MARIKA NAUDI née Hili, a Mass will be said today, March 29, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 6.30pm. Attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ELSIE. In loving memory on the third anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Chris, Carol and Stephen. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG – TANYA. Loving memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply loved and sadly missed by Katia, Kevin, Sam and Emma. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DAMATO. Treasured memories of a dearest sister, Sr MARLENE ASGM, on the first anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. Marlene, your care for all of us will never be forgotten. We miss you so much. Your siblings George and wife Anne, Connie widow of Anthony Grixti, Doreen and her husband Charles Massa, Sr Ninette ASGM, nephews and nieces and the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary. Rest in peace.

GAMBIN. Treasured memories of Notary Dr MAURICE A. GAMBIN, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 10th anniversary of his death. Always missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Lina, his children John, Louisa, Mariella, Gabriella, Colin, Michelle, spouses and their families.

MICALLEF – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother especially today on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her daughters, Marilyn, Grace, Iliana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

MIZZI – MABEL. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, today the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons Mario, Guido, Joe, Henri and their families.

NAUDI. In loving memory of MARIKA, née Hili, a loving wife and an adorable mother, today being the 35th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her husband Hector, son Karl and Nadine and their children.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our daughter MARIKA, née Hili, on the 35th anniversary of her death. Her mother Rose.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our dear sister MARIKA, née Hili, on the 35th anniversary of her death. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

