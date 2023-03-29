Obituaries

MIFSUD. On March 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, Brother OSCAR, aged 96, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss, the De La Salle Brothers’ communities in Cottonera and Gżira, Lasallian Partners, Signum Fidei members, his sisters Theresa Saint John, Agnes Debono, Yvonne Swain and Evelyn Mifsud, his sister-in-law, Lilian Mifsud widow of Victor, his nephews and nieces Grace Badalamenti, Brian Mifsud, Mario Zammit, Rosette Spiteri, Patricia Attard, Godfrey Swain, Susan Mitchell, Christine Bonnici, Helga Saint Bernard, Raylene Connell and Stephen Debono. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Thursday, March 30, at the St Joseph’s Hall, Stella Maris College, Gżira, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. On March 28, EMMA, née Felice Gay, beloved wife of the late Antoine, beloved mother of the late Nevise, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Olivia and Mario, Helga and John, Josef and Karen, Suzanne and Simon and Jacqueline, along with her grandchildren Philippa and Rupert, Rebekah and Mark, Nicholas and Emma, Andrew, Roby and Petra, Marcus and Jessica, Emma, Pia and Alan, Karl and Lexi, John, Julia, Edward and Katrina, Gianni and Katrina. She also leaves to mourn her loss her great-grandchildren Stella, Amilia and Margot, her devoted carer Marilyn and her sisters-in-law Doris, Loulou and Lina. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Lija parish church on Saturday, April 1, at 9.15am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta or The Daughters of the Sacred Heart of Mellieħa would be greatly appreciated. She will remain forever in our hearts. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today, March 29, being the 36th anniversary of the death of MARIKA NAUDI, née Hili, a Mass will be said today, March 29, at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 6.30pm. Attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

GAMBIN. Treasured memories of Notary Dr MAURICE A. GAMBIN, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today the 11th anniversary of his death. Always missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Lina, his children John, Louisa, Mariella, Gabriella, Colin, Michelle, spouses and their families.

MICALLEF – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother especially today on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her daughters, Marilyn, Grace, Iliana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

MIZZI – MABEL. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons Mario, Guido, Joe, Henri and their families.

NAUDI. In loving memory of MARIKA, née Hili, a loving wife and an adorable mother, today being the 36th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her husband Hector, son Karl and Nadine and their children.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our dear sister MARIKA, née Hili, on the 36th anniversary of her death. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

In loving memory of MARIO P. BUONTEMPO on the 10th anniversary of his demise, March 29, 2013. Deeply missed by his wife Dorothy, his sons Carmvic, Pierre, Ruben, and their respective wives and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said in various churches. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

