Obituaries

CAUSON. On March 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARION, aged 85, went to meet the Risen Lord. She is deeply mourned by her son Karl and his partner Melissa, her daughters Myriam and her husband Roderick, Joanna and her husband Mario, her grandchildren Rachel, Matthew, Martina, Thomas, Sophie and Theo, her twin sister Josephine and her brother Fr Salvatore Frendo, Osanna, Maryann, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Her life will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4, at 10am, at Christ the King parish church, Paola, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On March 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE, née Scicluna, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her loving husband Lewis, her children Randolph and Kerstin, her sister Jane, her brothers Francis and Charlie, their respective spouses and their families, her brother-in-law Lino and his wife Anna Dora. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 4, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPH M., a devoted father and grandfather, on the 41st anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grand-children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FERRIS – GEORGE. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his children and their families. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Treasured memories of our dearest cousin JULIAN, today the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of a dear friend, JULIAN, today being the 15th anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed but never forgotten. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alan, Julian, Ian and Steve. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.