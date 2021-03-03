Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On March 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, KATY, widow of George, aged 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Gina, David, Joe and his wife Connie, Mary Rose and her husband Alfred Musu, Elaine and her husband Pierre Farrugia, her grandchildren, Rachel, Alan, Charlene, Karina and their spouses, great-grandchildren Mariah and Jahel, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, March 4, at 8am, for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave, at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On March 1, at St Thomas Hospital, LINA née Darmanin, widow of John Charles, passed away peacefully after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sisters, Helene widow of Donald Fiorini Lowell, Marie-Louise wife of Vincent Camilleri Ellul Bonici and her sister-in-law Doreen widow of her brother Roland Darmanin Kissaun, her sisters-in-law Matty Debono, Gussy Camilleri and her brother-in-law Tony Camilleri and his wife Mary and her brother-in-law John Gilbert, her numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends both in Malta and abroad. The funeral took place on Monday, March 1, at the Chapel of Our Lady where Mass praesente cadavere was held followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery according to her last wishes. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A word of thanks to the medical staff at Capua St James, Sliema, and at St Thomas Hospital, Qormi.

FENECH. On February 28, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, Mgr. GIUSEPPI FENECH, aged 95, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his cousins, other relatives, friends and all Lija community. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia, Balzan, tomorrow, Thursday, March 4, at 3pm, for Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to Dar Tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Heartful thanks to all staff at Casa Antonia, Balzan, for the excellent care he received during his stay there.

LOVERING. On February 28, CLAIRE née Foster, widow of Arthur Walter Lovering, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her stepson Rick Lovering and his wife Pauline, her stepson Colin and his wife Corina, her daughter-in-law Janet, her step-grandson Tim and his wife Juliet, her close family friends André Micallef and Guido Said and the rest of her family and friends. The burial will be private and interment will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 10.30am, at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. She will be laid to rest in the family grave beside her beloved sister Shirley Foster. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPH M., a devoted father and grandfather, on the 42nd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grand-children. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FERRIS – GEORGE. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 24th anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his children and their families. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Treasured memo-ries of our dearest cousin JULIAN, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of a dear friend, JULIAN, today being the 16th anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed but never forgotten. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alan, Julian, Ian and Steve.

