Obituaries

BORG. On March 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, WALTER, aged 78, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his children Phaedra and her husband Giovanni, Ryan and his wife Yulia, Jake and his partner Nicole, his granddaughters April and Emily, his sister Louise and her husband Joe Cilia Vincenti, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Friday, March 4, at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, at 9am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Irene, his children David, Christine widow of Mario, Lorraine and her partner Simon, his grandchildren Charlene and Sarah, his sisters Rena and Mary and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, March 5, at 8.30am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. On March 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARTIN, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Karin née Gollcher, his children Jacqueline and her husband Kevin Attard, Malcolm and his wife Joanne née Gauci Maistre, Stephanie and her husband Ivor Lungaro-Mifsud, his adored grandchildren Millie, Marcus, Mae, James, Michael, Alice, Benjamin and Faye, his siblings Myriam and her husband George Manara, Tony and his wife Pippa Xuereb, Carmen and her husband Charles Eynaud, his in-laws Karl and his wife Anita Gollcher, Erika and her husband Marin Hili and Mark and his wife Suzanne Gollcher, his aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the trigesima die of TESSIE DIMECH’s demise on February 3, a Mass will be celebrated on March 4, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 6.30pm.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPH M., a devoted father and grandfather, on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FERRIS – GEORGE. Treasured memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 25th anniversary of his departing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of ANNA, on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her son, siblings, and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. Treasured memories of our dearest cousin JULIAN, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of a dear friend, JULIAN, today being the 17th anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed but never forgotten. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alan, Julian, Ian and Steve.

