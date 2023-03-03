Obituaries

AZZOPPARDI. On Thursday, March 2, ROBERT, of Msida, residing at Pietà, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his wife Victoria, his sons Joseph and his wife Justine and Noel and his wife Christine, his grandchildren Janine and her husband Larken, Jacques and his fiancée Martha and Charlotte Elise, his great-grandchild Thiago, in-laws and their respective families, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 4, at 8.30am, for St Joseph parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Maria Addolorata Cemetery, Dingli. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BALZAN DEMAJO. On March 1, CLARA, née Demajo, widow of Luigi Anthony Balzan, passed away peacefully at the venerable age of 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children, her daughter, Jacqui, and her husband Ian Zammit, and her only son, Claude; her grandchildren Francesca and her husband Matthew Debono, Jean Marc and Zac, and her great-grandson, Thomas; her in-laws, Teresita Demajo, Alfred and Mary Balzan, John and Pat Balzan; nephews, nieces, her dedicated carer, Suzanne, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, March 4 at 8.45am at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Antoine Gera

GERA. On March 2, ANTOINE, aged 56. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Polly, his brother Ray and his brother-in-law Charles, their families, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow at 8.45am at Naxxar parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIROTTA. On March 2, MARIA, née Catania, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Alex, Dorothy, Mark and Margaret, her grandchildren, Michele, Andrea, Mattia, Liam and their partners, her great-granddaughter Amelia, her brothers Victor, Leli, Paul, her sister Sr Anne and in-laws. The funeral Mass celebrating her life will be said today, Friday, March 3, at 3.30pm, at Naxxar Collegiate parish church, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Hospice Malta, Balzan, for their care and dedication.

ZAHRA de DOMENICO – ALFRED passed away on Monday, February 27, after a prolonged illness which he faced bravely. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Victoria née Vassallo Gatt, his sister Victoria, his brother Bernard and his wife Eileen, his nephews Kevin and Peter, and many of his Vassallo Gatt in-laws with whom he enjoyed many family events and occasions over the years. His funeral Mass will be at the Carmelite Balluta church tomorrow at 8.30am. May his soul find peace in the Lord.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPH M., a devoted father and grandfather, on the 44th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of ANNA on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her son, siblings, and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On the 25th anniversary of his passing. In memory of ANTHONY, chief executive of Mid-Med Bank, loving husband of Josephine and dearly missed father to Sarah Curmi and John Vella. Forever with us in spirit and inspiration.

ZAMMIT. Treasured memories of our dearest cousin JULIAN, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our dear friend JULIAN, today being the 18th anniversary of his demise. Dearly missed but never forgotten. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alan, Julian, Ian and Steve.

In loving memory of JULIAN P. ZAMMIT who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 3, 2005. Always thoughtful and kind; What wonderful memories you left behind. His wife Maria, daughter Julia, his mother Maria, brother Gerald and his wife Caroline, nephew Matthew and his wife Lyn and niece Amanda and her husband Jonathan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

