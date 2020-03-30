Obituaries

BORG. On March 29, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, TANYA, née Aquilina, of Sliema, widow of Joseph, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Katia and her husband Kevin, her grandchildren Sam and Emma, her sisters Monica, Angela and Sandra, relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Palliative Ward, for their care and dedication.

FENECH. On March 28, MARIE THERESE, aged 83, at Casa Arkati, Mosta, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her brothers and sisters, Doris wife of the late Frans Camilleri; Joseph and his wife Carmen; Anthony Montfort husband of her late sister Carmen, Mary Rose and her husband Walter Theuma, Antida and her husband Joseph Stivala, Monica and her husband Godwin Meli, Albert and his wife Dorothy, Carmen wife of her late brother Raymond, her nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, other relatives and many friends especially those in the Birkirkara Old Church area. In the current circumstances and in line with current health directives, the family will only conduct a private blessing and burial. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated and announced at a later date. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Kindly remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On March 27, at Villa Messina, Rabat, MARGARET, née Abela, widow of sculptor Giuseppe Galea, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Paul, widower of Carmen, Carmen and her husband Giovann, Mariuccia and her husband John, John and his wife Anna, her grandchildren Fiona, Rebecca, Joseph, Jean, Antonella, Bianca, Chiara, John, Francesco and Ann Marie and their respective spouses and partners, her great-grand-children Nicholas, Timothy and Valentina, her beloved sister Carmen Attard, relatives and friends.

In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, would be greatly appreciated.

Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family regret that they are unable to receive visitors. Special thanks to the management, nurses and staff at Villa Messina, Rabat, for their constant care and dedication.

In Memoriam

MALLIA – SHERIENNE.

Sher, we miss you dreadfully,

But we will love you forever.

Lovingly remembered by aunty Kate and family.

MALLIA – THERESE, née Borda. In loving memory of dearest mother, today being 12 years since we bid you farewell. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, mum. Pierre, Stefano and Gabby.

MICALLEF. CARMELINA, on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her daughters, in laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

SAMMUT – LOLA, 2012. Re-membering my sister with love and great affection. Sophie.

SAMMUT – LOLA. So loving, so loved. With fondest memories. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

SAMMUT – LOLA. Remembering the happy times we had with Granny. In loving memory, Paula, Giorgio, Andrea, Beppe, Nikol, Marija, Rafel and Giulio.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.