Obituaries

MIFSUD MONTANARO. On March 26, FRANCIS, long residing in Rome, aged 95, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Erminia née Malavasi, his brother George, his sister Joyce, nephew and nieces, many other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held today, Tuesday, March 30, in the church of Santo Stefano del Cacco, Rome, at 11am. Lord, grant him eternal rest in your heavenly Kingdom.

SIMPSON. On March 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA, aged 66, of Qawra, passed peacefully away. She will always be loved and remembered by her lifelong best friend Denise, son Duncan and his partner Andy, Jessica, former husband of 29 years Peter, neighbours and friends Nick and Gabrielle, residents of Victoria Court, and all her friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, April 1, at 11am, for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said in English at 11.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MALLIA – THERESE, née Borda. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today being 13 years since we bid you farewell. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace dear mum. Pierre, Stefano and Gabby.

PRECA – GEORGE. Today the 34th anniversary of his demise, sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. His children George, Angela and Ann and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT – LOLA, 2012. Remembering my sister with love and great affection. Sophie.

SAMMUT – LOLA. So loving, so loved. With fondest memories. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

SAMMUT – LOLA. Remember-ing the happy times we had with granny. In loving memory, Paula, Giorgio, Andrea, Beppe, Nikol, Marija, Rafel and Giulio.

