Obituaries

AGIUS. On March 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANK, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Gina and her husband Paul, Noel and his wife Josette, and Nicolette and her husband Paul, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Josephine and his brother Louis, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, March 31, at 8.30am, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On March 27, at Gozo General Hospital, MARIA PIA, of Victoria, Gozo, aged 55, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her family, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Wednesday, March 30, at 4.30pm, for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, Gozo, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 5pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Cemetery, Victoria, Gozo. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On March 27, LOUIS, aged 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He was an active contributor and volunteer at Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and previously at Mosta Football Nursery. Prior to his retirement he was employed at Baxter Malta, Medical and Hospital Products Ltd and SGS. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife, Mariella, his children Bernard, Marie-Louise and her husband Chris, his granddaughter Gina, his sisters and brother, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, March 31, for Annunciation Parish Church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCIBERRAS. On March 29, HELEN, of Birkirkara, aged 88, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Charles, Marie Louise and her husband Bassam Abu Shamala, Joe widower of Sonia, Sandra and her husband Joe Tirchett, Gertrude and her husband Herman Abela, Rudvic and his wife Romina, her grandchildren Christian, Nadia, Omar, Glen, Sam, Sarah, Neil-Joseph, Brandon, Nathan, Matthias, Zachary, Kyle and Sven, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, March 31, at 8am for St Helen Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TONNA. On March 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNA, of Żejtun and residing in Tarxien, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John, her children Tanya, Marthese and her husband Steven, Helga and her husband John, her grandchildren Katrina and Zoe, her brothers, and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives, and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, April 1, at 12.30pm, for All Souls church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

In Memoriam

MALLIA – THERESE, née Borda. In loving memory of a dearest mother, today being 14 years since we bid you farewell. Always in our thoughts and prayers mum. Rest in peace. Pierre, Stefano and Gabby.

PRECA. In ever loving memory of a dear father GEORGE today the 35th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by his children George, Angela, Ann and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAMMUT – LOLA, 2012. Remembering my sister with love and great affection. Sophie.

SAMMUT – LOLA. So loving, so loved. With fondest memories. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

SAMMUT – LOLA. Remembering the happy times we had with Granny. In loving memory, Paula, Giorgio, Andrea, Beppe, Nikol, Marija, Rafel and Giulio.

